RM2 International SA: Agreement with Pactiv LLC

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG -- 11/02/16

2 November 2016

RM2 (LSE-AIM: RM2), the sustainable pallet innovator, is pleased to announce that it has received an exclusive commitment from Pactiv LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, to purchase and deploy the Company's BLOCKPal pallets for all non-wood pallet uses throughout its organisation.

Pactiv is a leading US manufacturer and distributor of food packaging and foodservice products and the Company is very pleased to be adding it to its growing list of clients. The terms of the contract anticipate Pactiv purchasing and deploying hundreds of thousands of BLOCKPal pallets in stages across various business units and geographical areas.

John Walsh, CEO of RM2, said, "RM2 is pleased to be entering into a commercial agreement for the sale of pallets with an industry leadership like Pactiv. This agreement is consistent with previous announcements in which we stated that a number of customer announcements were in the pipeline, consisting of both outright sales and lease agreements, such as the agreement with a global leader in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics to the food industry announced earlier this month."

RM2 International S.A. specialises in pallet development, manufacture, supply and management to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol RM2.L.

For further information, please visit

At Pactiv, continuous innovation has secured its place as the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of food packaging and foodservice products, supplying packers, processors, supermarkets, restaurants, institutions and foodservice outlets across North America.

Since its founding in 1965 as Packaging Corporation of America, Pactiv has focused on producing and distributing the highest quality foodservice packaging products. Its product lines today include custom and stock foam, plastic, aluminium, pressed-paperboard, PE coated board, and molded-fiber packaging. It supplies every major foodservice retailer and distributor in North America.

From its world headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, Pactiv oversees global operations of more than 11,000 employees at more than 50 manufacturing plants, mixing centres and distribution centres.

