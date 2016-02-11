Marapharm Provides updates/ information on Washington State Facility



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 2, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) provides turn-key operations to Living Green, LLC, the holder of a Tier 3 production license in Washington State.



Marapharm has purchased a special HVAC system which has been delivered to its 30,000 square foot facility and is currently being installed. The system is uniquely designed to service individual rooms (precautionary to avoid contaminants). The building is being prepared for improvements. When construction is completed, Marapharm will have additional systems delivered.



In addition to the 30,000 square foot building, Marapharm has an ajoining10,000 square foot building located on its 13 acre land package, which in turn is being prepared for renovation, subject to Washington State Liquor Control Board and Whatcom County regulations. When completed, the building will be added to the growing operation of Living Green Inc. The operational agreement is being amended to identify Marapharm Washington, LLC, a subsidiary of Marapharm, as the landlord of record of the Washington facilities.



Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO comments on Living Greens first harvest: "After delivering our first turn-key grow ready solution, Living Green has reported their first production cycle. This is exciting news, especially given the recent Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Boards report which highlighted two 30,000 sq. foot production facilities revenue as being in excess of $2,000,000 per month. Marapharm continues to look to expand and secure long-term partnerships and is exploring multiple opportunities to further develop and deliver new turn-key facilities within the marijuana sector.



Marapharm is positioned in Canada and the USA to develop within the cannabis industry. Marapharm's business model is to purchase and or manage licenses and facilities and businesses with synergy.





Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



