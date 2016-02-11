NetCents Announces Contract to Process $2.4 million (US) Monthly



(firmenpresse) - NetCents Announces Contract to Process $2.4 million (US) Monthly



VANCOUVER, B.C., November 2, 2016 - NetCents Technology Inc. (NetCents or the Company) (CSE: NC) is very pleased to announce that it has closed a contract with Digital Altitude LLC (Digital Altitude). The contract will generate approximately $72,000 (US) per month in Gross Revenues or $864,000 (US) annually for NetCents.



This is another example that validates our process and the move toward digital currencies and how digital currencies are becoming more mainstream and a cost effective method to settle payments, said Clayton Moore CEO & Founder, NetCents Technology Inc.



He further added, With our comprehensive Digital Currency Platform and KYC/AML technology, NetCents continues to streamline the merchant process and assures reliable processing.



About NetCents

NetCents is an online payments platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House (ACH) and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumers security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.



Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website,www.sedar.com, on the CSE website www.thecse.com, on our website www.netcents.biz or contact Robert Meister, Capital Markets at Ph: 604.676.5248 or email: Robert.meister(at)net-cents.com.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors



NetCents Technology Inc.



Clayton Moore, Founder/CEO

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1500, 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential and similar expressions, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Companys management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that managements beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







PressRelease by

NetCents Technology Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/02/2016 - 08:10

Language: English

News-ID 504270

Character count: 4318

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NetCents Technology Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease