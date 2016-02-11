Drill mobilised to Far Resources’ Zoro Lithium Property



November 1, 2016 - Vancouver, BC: Far Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) www.farresources.com (Far Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce the mobilisation of a diamond drill rig to their Zoro Lithium Property near Snow Lake, Manitoba. The drilling contract has been awarded to Westcore Drilling of Salmo, BC with helicopter support being provided by Gogal Air Services of Snow Lake, Manitoba.



The planned Phase 1 program consisting of approx. 1200 metres of drilling will commence as soon as the necessary site preparation work has been completed. The program is designed to validate and expand on the results of historic drilling carried out in 1956 and build on the results of recent compilation and surface mapping and sampling carried out by consultants to Far Resources. The focus of the Phase 1 drilling will be on pegmatite dyke #1, one of at least seven known spodumene-bearing dykes on the Zoro Lithium Property.



The drillhole locations for the Phase 1 program have been recommended by Orix Geoscience in consultation with Far Resources management. Regular updates on the progress of the drilling will be provided once the program has commenced.



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101.



About the Company



Far Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FAT, focused on the identification and development of high potential mineral opportunities in stable jurisdictions. Please visit our newly updated website at www.farresources.com for full details. Far Resources may acquire or option properties of merit to meet its ongoing goal to locate, advance and unlock the potential of these mineral opportunities. Far Resources has option agreements in place on the Zoro Lithium Property in Manitoba, Canada and the Winston Property in New Mexico, USA. Far Resources has optioned its wholly owned Tchentlo Lake Property in British Columbia, Canada to Alchemist Mining Inc.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FAR RESOURCES LTD.



Keith C. Anderson,

President & CEO

604-805-5035



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect managements current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect managements current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.







