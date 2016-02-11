Berlin City Center Hotel Unveils Bright New Look to Meeting Spaces, Lobby

(firmenpresse) - BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- It's a bright and exciting new day in Berlin with completion of at a venue in the city's historic Mitte district. Recently unveiling renovations to its lobby and event rooms, the Courtyard Berlin City Center is offering state-of-the-art amenities and refreshing space in its 11 meeting rooms, foyers and hotel lobby.

Creating innovative and flexible spaces for breaking away from business as usual, the Courtyard by Marriott focused recent renovations on connectivity, providing more power outlets in all public areas and upgraded High Speed Internet Access. New and unique designs included refurbished foyers and coffee break areas that create an urban/factory look for brighter and friendlier gathering spaces.

All of the Berlin business hotel's feature natural lighting and were redesigned during the six-week renovation to include brighter colors for a warm and friendly atmosphere. Changes to the foyer allow events to accommodate more guests than ever before and, when combined with the venue's inner courtyard, create an ideal setting for coffee breaks and receptions.

Bright and spacious, the hotel's open lobby now features flexible lounge furniture with seating options and areas better suited for guests to connect, work and chat. Free Wi-Fi is also provided so whether traveling for business or leisure, guests enjoy easy connectivity.

Continually focusing on providing smart services and features for guests in the Berlin city center, the hotel's recent improvements follow the 2014/15 room and floor renovations and precede a new restaurant concept planned for 2017. The hotel opened in 2005.

Boasting 8,342 square feet of event space, the hotel features an executive board room, meeting and conference rooms and its spacious Florenz Hall with seating for up to 280 attendees. From Mobile Check-In to Marriott's Meeting Services App, the hotel also offers a full range of planning services, dedicated event managers and on-site catering to insure inspired and successful events.

The Courtyard Berlin City Center brings a refreshing take on travel to the heart of Berlin. Conveniently situated in the city centre, the lodging features thoughtfully appointed guest rooms and a full range of amenities so guests can make the most of their travel time. In addition to spacious accommodations, the hotel offers on-site dining, a well-equipped fitness center and bike rentals. Attractions within walking distance of the hotel include the Brandenburg Gate, Potsdamer Platz, Check Point Charlie and more. The area is also popular for fine restaurants and unique shopping. Whether traveling for business or leisure, or planning time for both, the Courtyard Berlin City Center offers a quiet energy that allows guests to seamlessly move from work to relaxation, along with all the amenities needed for a memorable Berlin experience.

