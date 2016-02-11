Tyco Retail Solutions Introduces GlobalPartnerEdge Channel Program

Channel partners gain differentiated advantage to deliver comprehensive retail solutions for stores, supply chains and omni-channel operations

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Tyco Retail Solutions (), part of Johnson Controls today announced its first globally managed channel partner program with nearly 200 distributors/resellers, Value Added Resellers, OEMs, Value Added Distributors, and Alliances.

Tyco Retail Solutions' increased focus and investment in the indirect channel is intended to help accelerate delivery of its latest solutions, including new information-based analytics and services available with its Sensormatic Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) portfolio. GlobalPartnerEdge is designed to be simple, scalable and profitable, providing ecosystem partners with the edge they need to help expand their business. The program will also offer solutions that deliver relevant data for retail Loss Prevention, Operations, and Sales teams to better service their customers.

GlobalPartnerEdge is a new and improved approach, providing a comprehensive suite of go-to-market support, tools, financial incentives and training resources. The program is aimed at helping its channel partners deliver the business benefits of online and connected EAS Loss Prevention, RFID Inventory Intelligence and People Counting solutions for retailers.

"We are excited that Tyco Retail Solutions recognizes our ability along with our peers around the world to deliver growth and that they are investing in our success," said Bar?? Yorganc?, Senior Manager of Product Management and Pricing, Sensormatic Guvenlik Hizmetleri Turkey. "Their commitment via GlobalPartnerEdge to support our respective strategies will help maximize our ability to serve retailers within our relevant markets. As a long-standing Tyco channel partner, we look forward to leveraging the benefits of this program to help take our business to a new level."

A new study from Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), a leading voice for the technology ecosystem, found that 63 percent of channel respondents expressed hopefulness that indirect channels will fare generally well in the years ahead. One development that will help ensure a more positive future for indirect channels will be the existence of vendors that are truly committed to their channel partnerships.

Julio Hoenigsberg, Vice President of Sales Operations and Channels for Tyco Retail Solutions shared his perspective on what it takes to expand our market presence. "The retail industry is moving through a period of remarkable change. The commitment to growing our market share through our channel partner community is steadfast. Channel partners are essential in delivering our solutions within the physical retail supply chain; our capabilities combined with the channel are limitless."

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize profits and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions.. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

