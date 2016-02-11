Maryland Vineyard Hosts Wine Release Event to Benefit The Red Devils Charity Helping Local Breast Cancer Families

Harford Vineyard Hosts Crimson Moon Release on November 19th to Raise Money for Local Breast Cancer Patients and Their Families.

(firmenpresse) - Harford Vineyard and Winery partners with The Red Devils cancer charity for their Crimson Moon Release Event from 7 to 10PM on Saturday, November 19th, 2016. The event will be held at their tasting room at 1311 W. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, MD, and they will donate $5.00 for every bottle of Crimson Moon sold at the event (or pre-ordered) to The Red Devils, a local charity benefitting breast cancer patients and their families.



Harford Vineyards 2013 Crimson Moon was grown in the gently rolling hills of the Piedmont Region of Harford County, Maryland where the soils show their rich diversity presented in the wine. The summer of 2013 was a fantastic year for wine grapes. Crimson Moon has a balanced blend of fruit-to-barrel influence, with hints of cherry, red raspberry & blackcurrant from the blended wines, and hints of chocolate, coffee and earthy notes from the eighteen months spent in the Hungarian Oak barrels. This popular Maryland wine sells for $25 per bottle.



Tickets are available now for purchase at www.HarfordVineyard.com . $20 ticket price includes:



- Live Local Entertainment

- One Glass of Crimson Moon or wine of choice

- Smoked Beef Brisket with spicy red sauce served on Rosemary French bread

- Smoked Trout with horseradish sauce on mustard rye toast points

- Assorted Local Cheddar Cheeses

- Vegetable Tray, and

- Dark Chocolate Flour-less Cake with raspberry glaze.



Founded in 2002, The Red Devils relies on individual, foundation and corporate donations to fulfill its mission to fund support services that improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and their families. Through a network of 48 hospitals across the state, the organization has made an immediate impact on the lives of more than 5,500 breast cancer families in Maryland. In 2014, The Red Devils was named Community Breast Cancer Non-Profit of the Year by Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine. For more information, call 877-643-0202 or visit www.TheRedDevilsMD.org





Patrons who would like to support the charity but cannot attend, may call the vineyard at 443-495-1699 to pre-order Crimson Moon and benefit local breast cancer families. For more information, you can visit their website at www.HarfordVineyard.com and click the Events tab, or email them at mail(at)harfordvineyard.com



Press Contact:

Kevin and Teresa Mooney

Harford Vineyard and Winery

Address: 1311 West Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050

Phone: 443-495-1699

Email: mail(at)harfordvineyard.com





More information:

http://www.HarfordVineyard.com



PressRelease by

Harford Vineyard and Winery

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 09:57

Language: English

News-ID 504282

Character count: 2772

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Harford Vineyard and Winery



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease