exceet to showcase latest developments in wearables at Compamed

The international technology group exceet is attending this year?s Compamed expo in Düsseldorf with three member companies. Together with various customers, the electronics specialists will present innovations in the field of high-quality wearables that can be used as medical products and thus offer a viable alternative to traditional, non-portable diagnostic devices.

To support clients as development partner and producer of wearables, exceet relies on innovative production methods and can usually acts as a single-source provider. The company therefore offers its clients an end-to-end value chain without interface losses. This accelerates the development and production process, shortens time-to-market cycles and contributes to improved product quality. exceet has special expertise in miniaturization and sensor technology as well as data transmission and data security.

Certification for Competitive Benefits

Experts from exceet will also be on hand at the Compamed to discuss the latest trends and solutions. They will show how technical innovation in sensor technology, miniaturization and opto-electronics are shaping new developments in the medical products field, and offer clients detailed information on certification procedures. This is a field in which exceet has extensive experience due to a wide range of own certifications such as ISO 13485, but also in product certification, e.g. TÜV approvals prior to delivery of medical products to customers.

The exceet member companies AEMtec, ECR and exceet electronics will present their portfolios at the Compamed. Please visit exceet in Hall 8a, Booth F 35-2 (joint IVAM booth).

About AEMtec

AEMtec, with headquarters and manufacturing facilities at the reputable science and technology park Berlin-Adlershof, offers state-of-the-art technologies for complex client-specific (opto-) electronic applications. The company handles a wide spectrum of high-end chip level technologies including wafer back-end processes, chip on board, flip chip, 3D integration and opto-packaging. AEMtec?s portfolio also extends to wide-ranging development services, e.g. feasibility studies for mounting and bonding technology, design and layout, production of test equipment, and support through to serial production.



About ECR

ECR AG, based in Rotkreuz (Switzerland), specializes in the development, manufacture, assembly and testing of sophisticated electronic components and complex technical devices. The company?s special strengths lie in SMT and THT technologies mounted on flexible, rigid-flex and rigid circuit boards. ECR components can be found e.g. in defibrillators, medical diagnostic devices, vibration measurement technology and products for potentially explosive atmospheres (ATEX).

Quality assurance in all manufacturing phases and comprehensive testing using AOI, flying probe, ICT, functional, boundary scan and power testing systems allow ECR to guarantee its clients fault-free, immediately deployable components and devices.

About exceet electronics

exceet electronics is a full-service provider for development and production of complex electronic modules, components and systems for the industrial and medical technology field.



