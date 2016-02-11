Thehouseofawareness.com Offers 15% off on all Orders Till 31st December 2016

Their autism awareness sale is available on all categories of jewelry

(firmenpresse) - USA - People who wish to peruse autism awareness products can consider the aforementioned website. It is a dedicated platform that is based on selling jewelry that makes users aware of several causes such as cancer, mental health, heart diseases, etc. Their latest offer on autism awareness allows people to save 15% on all their orders and this has met with a lot of interest from potential buyers.



The number of children diagnosed with autism in the USA has seen a sharp increase in the recent times. Coming to terms with the diagnosis of autism can be overwhelming. It is important to seek support for both the child and the parents. The autism community is strong with many resources and outreach programs. It is our hope that our products will increase awareness of autism. Each item holds the symbol of autism using puzzle pieces, multiple colors and supportive phrases. Wearing these pieces, can lead to discussions about autism and the impact autism has on families, schools, and society



In order to help such families in the same, The House of Awareness has a number of choices in jewelry which are meant to increase autism awareness. They even have unique gifts, home décor items and personalized products at the website. Apart from autism, they also support several other causes. Their adoption, lupus and cancer awareness jewelry and other products are popular amongst many buyers from across the USA.



The website says, With the help of the code M5HBG6PHPV5T, buyers can make the most of the 15% discount on all their orders until 31st December. There are many attractive jewelry items that are covered in this sale. The products are genuine and have been designed to help people be aware of some life altering diseases whilst endorsing fashionable items. There are rings, necklaces, earrings, apparel and bracelets, to name a few.



To obtain more information about the offers, visit http://www.thehouseofawareness.com/



About the website





The website claims that they offer free shipping on all orders over $75.00 in the USA. The discount offer is valid on any orders until the end of this year and they claim to have included several new items to their catalogue. All those people who wish to support autism awareness with the help if jewelry and other fashionable items can peruse the options available.



