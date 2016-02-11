Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund New Book, 'We Are Not The Enemy!'

Adam al-Hor, a Muslim-American and U.S. Military Veteran, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for his debut book WE ARE NOT THE ENEMY, a book on Islamophobia and Islamic extremism.

Adam al-Hor, a Muslim-American and U.S. Military Veteran, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for his debut book WE ARE NOT THE ENEMY, a book on Islamophobia and Islamic extremism. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to market and distribute the book.



Written by an author particularly suited to understand both sides of the issue, WE ARE NOT THE ENEMY seeks to properly inform readers and policymakers about two of the most polarizing issues in American society today, Islamophobia and Islamic extremism. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, the rate of hate crimes against Muslims in the United States has tripled since the Paris attacks and mass shooting in San Bernardino, California at the end of 2015.



A Moroccan-American, who has served in the U.S military in five Middle Eastern countries (from Iraq to Saudi Arabia), and as an experienced analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Adam al-Hor is uniquely situated to explain the dozens of causes of Islamic extremism and offer many solutions.



I wrote this book because of all the myths propagated about Muslims in the right-wing media, particularly Fox News, as well as by the Republican candidates in the 2016 presidential election When I immigrated to America from Morocco, I fell in love with the freedom and opportunities available in the Home of the Brave. I was serving my new country in the U.S. Air Force during 9/11, and I became proud to be a Muslim American, said al-Hor.



Al-Hor turned to crowdfunding and Kickstarter as a vehicle to help him spread his important message of peace. The challenge for all self-published books is publicityto get recognized. I plan to reach out heavily on social media to promote this book, and to reach out to my Muslim-American colleagues and fellow U.S. military veterans.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $10 or more will receive a digital copy of the book.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 20, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/601243432/we-are-not-the-enemy



Adam al-Hor

Email: Cjustice16(at)hotmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/601243432/we-are-not-the-enemy





http://https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/601243432/we-are-not-the-enemy



We Are Not The Enemy

