People Power Selected as NTIS Joint Venture Partner to Support Data Challenges for Federal Agencies

Partnership enhances the federal government's ability to distribute open data in order to stimulate and expedite innovation and collaboration

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , a services enablement company providing mobile apps, cloud and mobile solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces it has been selected as one of the U.S. Commerce Department's (NTIS) joint venture partners (JVP). As one of 35 chosen partners, People Power is now eligible to work with NTIS to tackle groundbreaking data projects and analytic challenges for federal agencies.

The NTIS joint venture will help simplify the process for businesses, government, taxpayers and communities to access and analyze data. With more open data sharing, the initiative will ignite innovation in software development and data science. Ultimately, it will strengthen economic growth and create new jobs while connecting private sector experts with agencies striving to meet the transformational aspects of NTIS' goals. Outcomes of these partnerships will advance the Data Economy, such as Big Data, Open Data, Open Access, Cyber-Physical Systems, Smart Cities and Internet of Things (IoT).

Before becoming a NTIS JVP, People Power's smart city initiative in Oahu, Hawaii enabled residents to remotely monitor and significantly lower their energy use. Participants were able to view their energy use in real time and had access to historical energy data, which informed participants on how to make short-term and long-term changes in their energy spend. The program resulted in an impressive 7 to 15 percent energy savings for engaged households. People Power's JVP with NTIS will allow the company to continue smart city projects that propel innovation forward within the IoT industry.

"True innovation in IoT stems not only from connecting things, but also connecting organizations through data sharing," said Gene Wang, CEO and co-founder of People Power. "As a proud partner of NTIS' Joint Venture initiative, there is an enormous opportunity before us to solve real challenges for real people. Our people-centric approach to humanizing technology services makes People Power an ideal partner to enable modern solutions for people living in military and federal campuses around the world."

Founded in 2009, People Power Company is an award-winning software company with a successful legacy in mobile and cloud technology. The People Power IoT Suite enables rapid connection, engagement, delivery and management of IoT products and services for services providers, manufacturers and consumers searching for connected lifestyle enhancements. Its ready-made cloud and mobile software stacks connect people with networked devices to humanize the Internet of Things. Services from concept through commercial release enabled by People Power are available as white-labeled solutions for customers around the world. For more information, visit .

