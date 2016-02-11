RightSmith Becomes the Exclusive, Global Provider of Stock Footage from Universal Studios

Ad agencies, publishers, media companies and creative agencies now have instant access to stock footage archive of outstanding films and television shows

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , the premier licensing and management company of high-value media rights, has partnered with to distribute stock footage video content to its global customer base, which includes some of the world's top advertising firms, as well as creative, digital and marketing agencies.

Screens of all sizes are increasingly HD and 4K resolution, which is driving demand from the creative community for premium high-resolution digital footage. The RightSmith asset management platform and the firm's expertise in managing and developing valuable archives will maximize the potential of NBCUniversal's exceptional collection of film and television content.

Creative professionals now have access to digital-format stock footage that includes clips from recent Universal releases and classic films. High-quality stock shots, meticulously catalogued for quick search and easy licensing, include categories such as scenics, aerials, city skylines, animals, military action, car run-bys, trains, jets and planes, explosions, and more.

"We are excited to partner with RightSmith as the exclusive distributor of Universal Studios stock footage, as they offer a fresh approach to servicing the rich stock in our footage library," said Michael Daruty, SVP NBCUniversal Global Media Operations. "This partnership will provide innovative ways of making our vast stock-shot collection available for all potential uses, such as advertising, corporate, educational, television and feature film production. Using the RightSmith platform, creatives can quickly browse and order stock footage."

"Our team of industry experts is dedicated to creating value for large media archives," said Jackie Mountain, president, North America, RightSmith Group. "The demand for high-quality content -- especially video -- is growing rapidly, and we're seizing this opportunity to help make iconic footage from NBCUniversal more accessible and dynamic across all screens in this digital age."

The Universal Studios collection is available now at .

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. To learn more visit: .

RightSmith is a leader in media archive management and monetization, with offices in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Sydney. RightSmith connects creators and media professionals to content that appears every day throughout the world's film, television, advertising, publishing and online media industries. Visit RightSmith to learn more about how the company is working with large media archives to monetize, store, and access their assets.

