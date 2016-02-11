RiskVision Named a Top 20 Cybersecurity Leader of 2016 in Risk Management by Cyber Defense Magazine

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that it has been named a "2016 Cybersecurity Leader" by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). This is RiskVision's fourth recognition by CDM, including three consecutive years of being named a winner at the RSA Conference for the "Most Innovative Risk Management Product of the Year."

Cyber Defense Magazine is a dedicated resource for security professionals with a mission to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. Its annual Top 20 Cybersecurity Leaders award recognizes organizations demonstrating next-generation innovation and leadership for real-world cybersecurity challenges.

"We're honored to be named a cybersecurity leader by the well-respected industry publication Cyber Defense Magazine," said Keith Higgins, CMO of RiskVision. "CDM's recognition of RiskVision for the third year in a row speaks to the growing industry awareness around enterprise risk and the increased demand for integrated risk management solutions (IRMS) and security operations, analytics and reporting products (SOAR)."

By unifying operational risk, third party risk and compliance, RiskVision provides a tightly integrated line of defense that is making waves in the industry. This gives CEOs, boards, compliance officers and other business stakeholders much needed peace of mind regarding their risk posture.

RiskVision is an integrated, purpose-built risk intelligence platform that offers a flexible, modular approach to managing enterprise risk. The RiskVision Enterprise Risk Intelligence platform identifies, prioritizes and helps mitigate the highest risks for organizations, correlating business risk information such as asset criticality or business continuity importance with other types of security information, such as vulnerabilities, threat feeds and operational data. For enterprises, this results in risk posture that is tightly aligned with its business objectives, combining a low-risk environment and secure business functionality without requiring additional time and effort from the information security team.

The full list of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Leaders named by CDM can be found on .

For more information on RiskVision products, .



Follow us on LinkedIn here:

Follow us on Twitter here:

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Travis Anderson

10Fold Communications



925.271.8227





More information:

http://https://www.riskvisioninc.com



PressRelease by

RiskVision

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504351

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RiskVision

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease