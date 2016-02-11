PeerLogix Enters into Test Agreement with Leading Marketing Services and Fortune 100 Company

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced that is has signed a three-month evaluation and test agreement with a Fortune 100 company that is one of the leading marketing services providers in the digital advertising industry. This company retains one of the highest levels of market share within the digital advertising industry and has spent multiple billions of dollars building their marketing offering, both through acquisitions and organic means.

William Gorfein, CEO of the Company, stated, "We are excited to provide our full suite of advertising data to this multinational computer technology corporation with more than 400,000 customers who intends to build out a series of test campaigns utilizing our data to test feasibility and compatibility with their technology infrastructure." Mr. Gorfein concludes, "This company is seeking to expand its advertising offerings in the entertainment industry, and we are pleased they have identified PeerLogix's 140 million home audience of granular entertainment data to include in their evaluation."

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

Contact:



William Gorfein

Chief Executive Officer

PeerLogix, Inc.

(646) 598-4640





More information:

http://www.peerlogix.com



