SouthGobi Resources Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 14, 2016

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The board of directors (the "Board") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ)(HKSE: 1878) (the "Company") will review and approve the third quarter 2016 financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries on November 14, 2016. These financial results will be released on November 14, 2016.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining and exploration licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Kino Fu

+852 2156 7030

PressRelease by

SouthGobi Resources Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 12:04

Language: English

News-ID 504353

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SouthGobi Resources Limited

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease