SouthGobi Resources Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 14, 2016

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The board of directors (the "Board") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ)(HKSE: 1878) (the "Company") will review and approve the third quarter 2016 financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries on November 14, 2016. These financial results will be released on November 14, 2016.
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining and exploration licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kino Fu
+852 2156 7030
Date: 11/02/2016 - 12:04
Language: English
News-ID 504353
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SouthGobi Resources Limited
Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.219
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|264
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.