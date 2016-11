Global Self Storage to Report Third Quarter 2016 Results on Monday, November 14, 2016

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- (NASDAQ: SELF), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates self storage facilities, plans to issue a press release reporting its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2016.

Global Self Storage also plans to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on the same day. This will be the third quarterly earnings release and Form 10-Q report filed by the company since it on January 19, 2016.

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self storage facilities in the United States. The company's self storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, nine self storage properties located in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina and Ohio. For more information, go to or visit our self storage customer site at .

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and it believes there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Global Self Storage, Inc.



Mark C. Winmill

President and Chief Executive Officer



1-212-785-0900, ext. 201



Liolios Investor Relations

Michael Koehler



1-949-574-3860

