PT Gajah Tunggal Voluntarily Recalls 5,724 Tires in Canada

(firmenpresse) - SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- PT. Gajah Tunggal Tbk, a manufacturer of PRIMEWELL and GT RADIAL tires, has decided to voluntarily recall certain tire lines. Produced in Indonesia by PT. Gajah Tunggal Tbk, the subject tires are sold and distributed in the United States and Canada only. GITI Tire Canada Ltd. ("GITI"), the importer and distributor of the subject tire lines will assist PT. Gajah Tunggal Tbk in conducting the recall campaign. The Transport Canada Recall Number is 2016515.

Approximately 5,724 tires in five sizes of GT RADIAL CHAMPIRO TOURING A/S tires and three sizes of PRIMEWELL VALERA TOURING II tires will be recalled in Canada for an anomaly that could lead, over time, to a crack in the lower sidewall of certain tires. The crack may appear on the inboard sidewall making visual detection difficult. Continued operation in this state could result in an inflation pressure leak, which could affect vehicle handling and increase the risk of tire failure. This could result in a vehicle crash causing property damage and/or personal injury.

"Safety of our customers is our top priority," said Lou Monico, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Despite the very low number of subject tire claims reported, PT. Gajah Tunggal Tbk has initiated this first voluntary tire recall for the North American market to further the safety of the driving public."

Owners of any subject tires, as well as distributor and dealers, will be notified in writing of the recall. Retailers will replace affected tires at no cost to owners.

The table below describes the specific tire lines and sizes involved in this voluntary recall.

GITI asks all owners to return affected tires to the authorized retail where the tires were purchased as soon as they receive notification. Mailed notification to dealers, resellers and consumers will take place over the course of a 60-day period from the day of the recall notice to Transport Canada, October 18, 2016. Additional information regarding this voluntary recall is available by going to: GTRadial.ca/recall and PrimewellTires.ca/recall. Consumers and dealers can also call 1-888-828-7077 for service in English and French.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for consumers to get information regarding this recall, and we are working closely with our dealers and retailers to minimize the inconvenience to consumers," Monico said.

GITI Tire (Canada) Ltd., based in Surrey, BC, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for PT. Gajah Tunggal Tbk in Canada. It markets and sells a family of brands including GT Radial and Primewell tires for high performance vehicles, passenger, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across Canada.

