Qualys Vulnerability Management and Cloud Platform Expand Hewlett Packard Enterprise Managed Security Services (MSS) Offerings

Qualys Cloud Platform helps HPE MSS to provide customers with a continuous view of their security and compliance posture across their global IT assets

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions today announced the integration of the Qualys Cloud Platform and Qualys Vulnerability Management within the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio. These new MSS offerings help enterprises get continuous visibility of global IT security and compliance across data centers and public and private clouds.

Organizations moving to the cloud must manage IT security and compliance posture across increasingly diverse global asset environments. As a cloud-based solution, Qualys Cloud Platform integrates real-time visibility of those assets, vulnerabilities and key policy configurations into a single viewpoint. The HPE MSS portfolio leverages the Qualys solutions to extend this visibility and integrate it with big data, security analytics and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms such as HPE Security ArcSight. This gives customers increased scalability, flexibility and ease of use, enabling them to quickly and securely add continuous visibility to new cloud workloads and instances.

"HPE is helping businesses protect themselves while integrating critical infrastructure for digital transformations," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "With the Qualys Cloud Platform, HPE can provide customers two-second visibility of their security and compliance posture across global IT assets whether on premise, mobile endpoints or elastic cloud environments."

"With the increasing sophistication of attackers, organizations need scalable, real-time visibility of their entire IT security and compliance environment, whether it's on-premise or in the cloud," said Art Wong, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Security Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "The new HPE MSS offerings leveraging the Qualys Vulnerability Management and Cloud Platform provide customers with a multitenant architecture that delivers greater security visibility to help detect and respond to threats."

HPE will leverage the Qualys Cloud Agent to enable customers with real-time visibility integrated into the fabric of their hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. The lightweight 2 MB Qualys Cloud Agent installs on assets in any major public cloud platform, on-premises or remote location, then deliver real-time IT security and compliance data to Qualys Cloud Platform from anywhere online. The Qualys Cloud Platform is available as a shared cloud service or a private cloud. The private cloud, also available to HPE MSS customers, enables continuous visibility of data on-premises while leveraging the benefits of Qualys' remote management and web-based console as well as HPE's global security experts.

Follow Qualys on and

Read more about the Qualys Private Cloud Platform

Read more about the Qualys Cloud Agent

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 8,800 customers in more than 100 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. The Qualys Cloud Platform and integrated suite of solutions help organizations simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, SecureWorks, Fujitsu, HCL Comnet, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). For more information, please visit .

Qualys, the Qualys logo and QualysGuard are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Lindsay Ciulla



Highwire PR for Qualys

(203) 767 3695





More information:

http://https://www.qualys.com/



PressRelease by

Qualys

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504358

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Qualys

Stadt: REDWOOD CITY, CA





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease