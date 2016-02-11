Star Micronics & eHopper Services, LLC Partner to Provide POS Hardware Solutions

Both companies now combine their efforts, ensuring customers have the software and hardware needed for doing business

(firmenpresse) - SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , the global industry leader in POS printer solutions, has announced that eHopper Services, LLC, a technology company who builds the POS -- a mobile point of sale system designed for small businesses in need of streamlining operations and fostering efficiency, has certified Star's TSP100III and TSP650II desktop receipt printers, and SM-T300i mobile printer

With this integration, Star Micronics products will be offered to customers alongside eHopper, giving them access to the best POS printers on the market today. Customers can now sign on with eHopper with confidence and reassurance, knowing that both products have been integrated for optimal usage and performance together.

Star Micronics has been building and providing merchants with point of sale printers for nearly 40 years. Their printers are built to very high standards, are of top quality and are known for their reliability and ruggedness even after years of usage. These accomplishments have made Star Micronics the leader in the POS printer industry, and a prominent feature on store countertops worldwide.

Printers currently integrated for use with eHopper POS include:

- An Ethernet-enabled thermal receipt printer that fits any small business that needs to print receipts for their customers

- For those who do not wish to contend with Ethernet cables, this model features Bluetooth technology for better connectivity

- Used by merchants and managers that are on the go and need their equipment to be rugged and durable, yet reliable and efficient

eHopper Services provides point of sale and management software to small business around the world, offering features and functions that benefit businesses by streamlining operations, increase performance and provide their customers with service that keeps customers returning for more. eHopper features include:

Multi-store support with order management, inventory assessment, and employee control featuring time clocks and transaction records

Report generation that gives managers a transparent view of all daily operations, inventory changes, customer information and transaction data

Cross-platform compatibility on Android tablets, Windows tablets and PCs, as well as the Poynt mobile POS terminal

Offers fast transaction processing using cash, credit/debit cards, EMV chip, and NFC payments such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay

Easy to use software with an intuitive interface that anyone can learn how to use in very little time, minimizes errors and miscalculations

"Our integration with Star Micronics creates a win-win for both of our companies, but the benefits to our customers are what means to most to us," says Gary Khabinski, CEO of eHopper Services, LLC. "Not only are we able to synergize our products and efforts, we more importantly provide our customers with the complete point of sale solution they need to do business, and do it efficiently."

About eHopper

eHopper Services, LLC is a software development company located in new York that specializes in providing business management solutions to small business worldwide. The eHopper enables small business retailers to streamline their store operations, cut costs and grow their customer base. Today, eHopper Services, LLC continues to provide a point of sale solution, improve upon their products and push innovation in small business management. For more information visit

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world's largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star's complementary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android, and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , or .

