PowerHub Named to CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Energy Technology Solution Providers 2016

(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- PowerHub announced today that it has been selected as one of the 20 Most Promising Energy Technology Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview.
"We are proud to announce PowerHub as one among the 20 Most Promising Energy Technology Solution Providers 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "PowerHub provides the world's fastest growing renewable energy asset management platform."
PowerHub is a simple, cloud-based asset management solution designed by and for renewable energy professionals. By intelligently centralizing project information, PowerHub unlocks efficiencies, capabilities and insights that have the potential to transform your business. The company's vision is to become the leading cloud company in the renewable energy space.
About PowerHub
PowerHub was founded in 2013, as a professional services firm. In these 5 years, it has supported over 6 GW of renewable energy projects and acquired a leading market share in energy industry. And now, with over 1.5 GW of projects on PowerHub, It has become the fastest growing renewable energy asset management platform in the market. For more info, visit:
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Energy Technology Solution Providers 2016" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info:
