William T. Bly Announces Graduation Of Trial Lawyer's College

The Law Office of William T. Bly is proud to announce the attorney's successful graduation at Gerry Spence's Trial Lawyer's College

(firmenpresse) - On September 30, 2016, criminal defense attorney William T. Bly successfully completed the course at the esteemed Gerry Spence's Trial Lawyer's College (TLC). The intensive 23 day course focuses exclusively on trial skills. After traveling to Thunderhead Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming, Attorney Bly had this to say:



"It's a huge dedication of time and effort to fly out there, participate in and successfully complete this course, and I personally find it an honor to have been accepted."



The American Bar Association is peppered with distinguished lawyers who have completed the TLC as part of their curriculum and training. The curriculum centers on psychodrama  providing the necessary skills to help lawyers choose their cases, understand their clients and seek justice in the courtroom.



The TLC's faculty staff and group of instructors consists of elite trial lawyers from all over the country. TLC holds courses at the Thunderhead Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming between May and September. Regional seminars are held in locations around the United States, including California, Georgia, Texas, and Washington.



Attorney William Bly specializes in criminal defense with an emphasis on drunk driving defense. His practice is primarily devoted to defending people accused of DUI/DWI/OUI. Whether the case is resolved by trial or negotiation, he will work tirelessly to resolve his clients' cases in a professionally aggressive manner. Attorney Bly has earned several awards for outstanding performance and commitment to his clients, including the Superb 10.0 AVVO Rating.



For more information about William T. Bly, visit http://www.williamblylaw.com or call 207-571-8146.



CONTACT:

William T. Bly

Address: 50 Adams Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Phone: 207.571.8146

Email: wtb(at)williamblylaw.com

Website: http://www.williamblylaw.com





More information:

http://www.williamblylaw.com



William T. Bly

