Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Speakers and Agenda for Cornerstone Convergence EMEA 2016 Client Conference

LONDON  2 November, 2016 - Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), the global leader in cloud-based talent management software solutions, today announced that it will host Cornerstone Convergence EMEA, its annual client conference, from 17-18 November, 2016, at the Hilton London Metropole, in central London.

Now in its eighth year, the conference assembles more than 1,000 learning and HR professionals and leading voices in the talent management industry for in-depth conversations regarding emerging issues, trends and technologies impacting workplaces across Europe and around the globe.



The opening keynote will be led by Cornerstone founder and CEO, Adam Miller, on Thursday, 17 November at 9:30 a.m. GMT. Adam will share his insight into the future of talent management, as well as Cornerstones commitment to continual innovation that gives clients the power to realise the potential of their workforces worldwide.



Conference agenda highlights include:

 The Rise of the Machine  Will Technology Mean a Jobless Future? David Rowan, Editor at WIRED Magazine (UK), will be a guest speaker on Day One of the event, exploring the impact of technology in the workplace of today  and, with the rate of change, asking whether there will still be jobs for the generations to come. David also will delve into the role of automation and which jobs are under threat, some more surprising than others.

 Future People, Workplace Evolution in the Age of Digital Transformation. Senior Analyst at IDC, Jan van Vonno, will present the findings from a unique study conducted in conjunction with Cornerstone. Exploring the new world of work, the study covers perceptions and expectations of HR leaders and business managers across 16 European countries.

 Premier Client Speakers. The lineup of client speakers this year includes some of the most notable industry thought leaders and fellow learning and talent management professionals. Presenters include executives from Virgin Media, Deutsche Post DHL, University of York, Direct Line, Fidessa, Atkins, Amec Foster Wheeler and Luxair Group, among others.



 Partner and Product Expos. The Convergence 2016 expo hall will highlight Cornerstones alliance community as well as Cornerstones software and services. The Partner Expo will showcase solutions and services for system design and implementation, business process outsourcing, e-learning content creation, and much more.



Comments on the News

Talent management is evolving to become increasingly data-driven and strategic, making it vital to the success of businesses and their digital transformation programs. Bringing together clients and partners at Convergence EMEA means we can all learn and discuss how to navigate the challenges of todays workforce, said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Cornerstone OnDemand. The 2016 Convergence EMEA lineup is shaping up to be one of our most exciting to date. Speakers will offer insights from an array of perspectives, which will ensure all attendees feel armed to develop and accelerate their own learning, talent and broader human capital management initiatives.



Event Sponsors

The Convergence 2016 Titanium Sponsor is Tribridge HCM. The Gold Sponsors are Bluewater Learning and Appirio. Silver Sponsors include Broadbean, the Cegos Group, IBM, Neospheres, Speexx, TAKOMA and Tamahris. Expo Sponsors include Elucidat, Filtered and UL EHS Sustainability.



Additional Details

 View Convergence 2016 event details at www.cornerstoneconvergence.eu

 Follow Convergence 2016 on Twitter at (at)CSODEMEA or search #CSODConf16. Also connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/csodcommunity







