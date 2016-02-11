Last tickets for the Open Source Monitoring Conference 2016 available

With lectures from internationally known open source experts, different hands-on workshops and a complementary hackathon, the open source monitoring conference is the world's leading event in the field of os monitoring solutions. Organizer NETWAYS points out that tickets for the conference are getting scarce.

The conference on Open Source Monitoring will take place in Nuremberg, Germany, November 29 to December 2. "Monitoring Projects", "Metrics, Logs and Analysis", "Best Practices", "User Stories" and "Tools and Add-ons" will be the focused topics of the event. The programme features 26 presentations by international open source specialists, including Mehrdad H. Abadi (Spotify), Remo Rickli (NeDi Consulting), Walter Heck (OlinData), Roland Hochmuth (Monasca), Michael Medin (NSClient ++), James Fryman (Auth0) and many more. More than 250 visitors from all over the world are expected, so an early registration is recommended.



The OSMC is known for its broad accompanying programme, which offers the participants an ideal platform for professional exchange, intensive discussions and networking with well-known os developers and monitoring experts, as well as the members of the open source community.



In addition to the lecture program, in-depth workshops (Icinga 2 - sold out!, Advanced Graphing - sold out!, Elastic Stack - sold out!, GIT) and a Hackathon (Elastic Beat, NSClient ++, OpenNMS, Icinga Director, Puppet, Icinga 2, Zabbix). Hackathon and workshops can be booked as add-ons to the conference ticket.



All information and the last tickets to the conference can be found at: www.netways.de/osmc













http://www.netways.de/osmc



About NETWAYS GmbH

NETWAYS GmbH has been supporting companies in the management of complex IT environments based on open source software for more than 20 years. NETWAYS is market leading in open source systems management based on Icinga, Puppet and Elastic.

Our customers are companies and organisations from all sectors such as Deutsche Post AG, Deutsche Welle, REWE group, Rakuten, Audi AG, Continental AG and GFK AG.

NETWAYS has also made a name for itself as organizer of various conferences training courses on open source monitoring and open source data center solutions.

For more information: www.netways.de

