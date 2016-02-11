M45 Automotive Announces New Location

Shop Features More Space, Same Quality Service

(firmenpresse) - Quality Subaru repair shop M45 Automotive announces its new location as it continues to provide customers in Auburn with specialized Subaru service.



M45 Automotive is still located in Auburn but has moved from 555 Wall Street to 155 Borland Avenue. The new shop is 7,200 square feet, 4,600 more square feet than its original shop. The extra space gives it room to open six bays, twice the number of bays as its previous location.



M45 Automotive, which opened in 2013 on Wall Street, provides comprehensive services for every Subaru make and model including hybrids.



The repair shop features sophisticated equipment and technicians with years of experience. All technicians are Automobile Service Excellence certified, an accomplishment shared by only 33,000 technicians nationwide and understood to be a recognition of quality service.



Nothing can replace a pair of trained and naturally skilled hands, and this is why all of our repairs are made by experienced, trained and skilled technicians, said owner Tony Klink.



Klink, a graduate of Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyo., worked for Subaru dealerships for more than 16 years before opening M45 Automotive. He earned the recognition of becoming a Subaru senior master technician while working for Subaru dealerships and is now certified as an ASE-certified master automobile technician. Klink is also a BAR certified smog technician.



M45 Automotive serves customers in Auburn and surrounding areas including Grass Valley, Rocklin, Roseville and Truckee. The service shop offers same-day service when possible and provides shuttle service to give customers a ride home or back to work.



For more information on M45 Automotive, visit http://m45autoserviceauburn.com or call 530-823-7645.



