IGEL Offers Free Preview Release of IGEL Linux 10

Reading UK. Nov. 2, 2016  IGEL, a world leader in the delivery of powerful workspace management software, IGEL Linux-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced availability of a preview release of the IGEL Linux 10 operating system (OS). The preview release, offered as a free trial until Nov. 30, 2016, is available for download with a test version of the next-generation IGEL Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3).



IGEL Linux 10 is changing the game for thin client technology, said Simon Richards, Managing Director for IGEL South & Western Europe. It enables customers to access todays most modern devices and endpoint computing capabilities, with the performance and power they demand for accelerated workforce productivity and the security and control IT needs for simplified management.



The new IGEL Linux 10 now features a Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) that significantly reduces boot time and extends support to the latest end-user devices including many laptop computers and desktop PCs, thin clients and compute sticks. With its enhanced 64-bit OS compatibility, the new version delivers more access to RAM in next-generation devices.



With a new user interface (UI), IGEL Linux 10 enables hardware-accelerated decoding of multimedia content and protocols with supported chipsets increasing overall performance. It also supports popular communications protocols including Citrix HDX, VMware Blast and Microsoft RDP. Users of IGEL Linux 10 also benefit from reliable managed security and maintenance support through IGELs commitment to regular and frequent firmware updates.



The IGEL Linux 10 preview release is available with a test version of IGEL UDC3 enabling IGEL Linux 10 to be installed on thin clients, desktop and laptop computers from other manufacturers that meet minimum requirements of having an x86-based 64-bit processor, 2GB of RAM and 2GB storage. The IGEL UDC3 converts these end-user computing devices into an IGEL thin client running the IGEL Linux 10 OS.





A licensed test version of IGEL Linux 10 and UDC3 is available to registered users free of charge through Nov. 30, 2016. Visit www.igel.com/testlinux10 to register for the test download.







IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The companys world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.

