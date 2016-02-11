Amrzzi Smart Umbrella Will Be Shining on Shenzhen G&H Show

OK Umbrella Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of fashionable umbrellas based in Shenzhen, China, is happy to announce to that their smart umbrella called Amrzzi will be feature on Shenzhen G&H Show which will be happening soon.

According to OK Umbrella Co. Ltd manager, We are very pleased that our smart umbrella will be integrated in this kind of event. For us it is an achievement that we must celebrate. Our Amrzzi Smart Umbrella is indeed one of a kind as it comes with lots of essential features



The Amrzzi Smart Umbrella was made in conjunction with SquidLondon a British Royal Design Company. After years of improvement, this smart umbrella was formally put on sale in companys store in Tmall and Jingdong on the 1st of June 2016. What make this smart umbrella stand out from the rest is that its three main functions; Test ambient UV, test ambient temperatures as well as Bluetooth smart anti-lost.



This amazing Amrzzi Smart Umbrellas come with smart chip handle, and it could connect to the mobile phone application through Bluetooth. If the distance between the phone and umbrella is far, the signal will be cut off, so make sure to keep this thing in mind when using the Bluetooth application.



With superb quality as well as remarkable service, OK Umbrellas Amrzzi Smart Umbrella has already captured the huge market from various parts of the country. This also conquers other countries in Southeast Asia, America, Australia, Europe, Taiwan, Middle Easy and many others.



Dont miss the chance to see how Amrzzi Smart Umbrella shines in G&H show.



About OK Umbrella Co, Ltd



OK Umbrella Co. Ltd is a reliable umbrella manufacturer in China. The company has good business connections with lots of renowned businesses for marketing programs. The company assumes to give most reasonable price with high quality and fast delivery to please the valued clients. Good reputation, reasonable price, high quality service, strict quality makes this company approved by clients all over the world. For more information about the forthcoming G&H show, please feel free to call the company or visit their website http://www.amrzzi.com





Media Contact

Company Name: OK Umbrella(Shen Zhen)CO.,LTD

Contact Person: Kathy

Address: NO.202, 2nd floor, 1st Building, Guipingroad68, Henggangtown, Longgang district, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

E-mail: sales(at)okumbrella.com

Website: http://www.amrzzi.com





More information:

http://www.amrzzi.com



