November 02, 2016, Vancouver - Saturn Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMI) (FSE: SMK) (Saturn or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has made application, with regularity approval pending and expected in due course, to change its name to Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. The name change was approved by the Board of Directors on November 1st, 2016. The change in name reflects a change in direction for Saturn from a mineral-focused exploration company to one with a strong focus on the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



As part of the shift in focus, the company is pleased to announce the addition of John Jeffrey, Scott Newman and Justin Kaufmann to the executive team.



Mr. John Jeffrey, BA, MBA - Chief Executive Officer (CEO)



Mr. Jeffrey is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in economics and a MBA majoring in Finance. Mr. Jeffrey is presently a finance manager for a leading engineering consulting firm in Canada. Mr. Jeffrey has a strong background in operations and finance that has allowed him to successfully execute large international engineering and environmental projects. Mr. Jeffrey is also a partner and CFO of Axiom Exploration Ltd. (Axiom), a geological and engineering consulting company that is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and has drilled over 800 oil & gas wells in western Canada.



Mr. Scott Newman, BSc. Geo - Chief Operation Officer (COO)



Mr. Newman is currently VP Exploration of Vela Resources Corp., a privately held oil & gas and helium exploration and development company based in Saskatchewan. Mr. Newman is also the President and founding partner of Axiom. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, Mr. Newman was the Senior Project Geologist for a rare earth exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. Mr. Newman has extensive experience in managing junior natural resource exploration companies, with specific focus on structuring and financing early stage projects. Mr. Newman has been involved as an officer or advisor of a number of private and public resource exploration companies.





Mr. Justin Kaufmann, P. Geo - Vice President, Exploration (VPE)



Mr. Kaufmann is the Vice President and co-founder of Axiom. Mr Kaufmann was the Principal Geologist for Geometric Consulting, a privately held well site supervision company. Mr. Kaufmann is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and brings strong technical, management and operational skills to the team.



The new executive team brings a strong operational background to Saturn and has introduced the Company to several additional opportunities in the sector which are presently being evaluated by Saturn and our financing partners and further announcements will be made as these opportunities materialize.



Stan Szary, President and Chairman, says We are extremely pleased to make these very critical and talented additions to our operational team as we further evaluate our new exploration properties.



The talent that these gentlemen bring to our shareholders is timely and very opportune as we view the present environment in the sector as a historic opportunity. I have worked very closely with the Axiom team for the past year and can fully attest to their skill, knowledge and drive to evaluate and execute on opportunities in the sector as they become available. said Stan Szary, President and Chairman of Saturn.





About Saturn Minerals Inc.

Saturn Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMI) (FSE: SMK) is a junior Canadian energy company advancing a portfolio of oil and coal properties in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company exclusive oil & gas rights in Saskatchewan and is advancing a number of oil exploration projects. Saturn has also made three shallow bituminous coal discoveries since 2009 with coal seams ranging in continuous vertical thickness from 9 to 89 meters. Saturn has a strategic ownership in Inowending Exploration & Development Corp., a First Nations owned exploration and development company co-founded by Saturn with a consortium of Saskatchewan First Nations active in Canadas prairie provinces. Saturn's mission is to be a leading industry player in the discovery and commercial production of oil & gas resources in the Northern Williston Basin.



To learn more, please contact the Company at +1 (604) 685-6989 or visit: www.saturnminerals.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE







