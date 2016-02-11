A bigger and better community hall for Noyan residents

The Government of Canada supports the municipality's community hall improvement project

(firmenpresse) - NOYAN, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the municipality of Noyan, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, was in Noyan on Saturday, October 29, to take part in the official inauguration of the new city hall wing and the municipal library. Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Mr. Paradis took this opportunity to announce that the municipality of Noyan has been granted $100,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to improve the existing community hall as part of the expansion of city hall.

The funding awarded through the Local Investment Initiative (LII), which comes under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP), has enabled the municipality of Noyan to make the community hall facilities more accessible and functional so that community members can get together in a safe, welcoming environment to carry out their activities.

The community hall is located in the Noyan city hall and is mainly used for special events, shows, family gatherings and the activities of community organizations. The work involved the addition of 5,587 square feet to the building's surface area on three floors and the relocation of the community hall in the basement. The addition of an elevator has made the place more accessible to persons with reduced mobility. The assistance from CED was used mainly for work on the community hall.

Quotes

"I am very fortunate to have participated in the inauguration of this major project, which benefits the entire community. I am especially proud that it was the citizens themselves who asked for a hall that was better adapted to their needs and that they were heard. It was therefore natural for the Government of Canada to actively support the municipality in carrying out this mobilizing project."

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada. By improving community infrastructure such as the municipality of Noyan's community hall, we are helping stimulate the vitality of our communities and ensure a higher quality of life for residents of all ages."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to have been able to rely on Canada Economic Development's support, which helped us provide our citizens with improved infrastructure adapted to our environment. Thanks to this funding, the entire community will benefit even more from a place that is dear to them!"

Real Ryan, Mayor of Noyan

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

