MetaPack Study Shines a Light on the Shortfall Between Consumers eCommerce Delivery Expectations...

and Reality in the U.S. and Europe

(firmenpresse) - Following a Negative Delivery Experience 38% of Consumers Say They are Likely to Never Shop With That Retailer Again



Atlanta  November 2, 2016  Todays consumers say their online purchasing decisions are directly influenced by delivery and returns and the experiences they encounter. As the findings of this years MetaPack 2016 State of eCommerce Delivery Consumer Research Report reveal, effectively competing in todays dynamic eCommerce environment directly depends on getting delivery right -- because consumers will abandon shopping baskets if the delivery options dont meet their expectations or needs or are too expensive.



Conducted in the U.S. and the six largest eCommerce markets in Europe by revenue* (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands), the research polled opinion from consumers who had made online purchases within the last six months. Revealing a profound impact on merchants revenues, 43% of consumers said that, following a negative delivery experience, they wouldnt return to that retailer within a month. Even more significantly, 38% said they are likely to never shop with that retailer again, and an astounding 45% have abandoned a basket on a retailers or brands/manufacturer's eCommerce website because of unsatisfactory or unavailable delivery options.



This years research results underline the increasingly vital role of delivery as part of an eCommerce strategy, said Michael Manlapas, vice president and general manager of MetaPacks U.S. business. With consumers appetite for perfection continuing to rise, they now view delivery as a core component of an online merchants shopping proposition  for them, delivery is a lasting moment of truth that ultimately characterizes their end-to-end online shopping experience and underpins their purchasing decisions and loyalty.



The European findings of the study should be of particular interest to U.S. retailers, brands and manufacturers that want to meet consumer expectations across the pond, continued Manlapas. The research demonstrates that consumers in different European markets have specific expectations when it comes to eCommerce delivery options that cannot afford to be ignored  and oftentimes these expectations are very different from consumers in the U.S. given the complexity of the delivery market overseas. Not taking these considerations into account creates significant risk for customer dissatisfaction and loss, compromising successful growth in Europe. We understand these markets and provide a single point of entry with delivery offers that are attractive to and localized for consumers in these individual countries, enabling businesses to effectively compete with online pure plays like Amazon on delivery.





The MetaPack 2016 State of eCommerce Delivery Consumer Research Report reveals striking differences between the delivery expectations of consumers and their reality when shopping online:



 61% of respondents said that they had purchased goods from one online merchant over another because the delivery choices offered were better suited to their needs

 45% confessed to abandoning online shopping baskets due to unsatisfactory delivery options, citing slow speed of delivery or lack of flexibility as their top reasons for doing so

 49% said that an online merchants returns policy had deterred them from making a purchase

 An impressive 87% confirmed they would happily shop again with an online merchant following a positive delivery experience



Choice and control expectations are evolving: todays consumers want to call the delivery shots



 Shoppers expressed a strong desire for increased delivery flexibility that extends beyond the initial purchase transaction itself; 46% of respondents want the freedom to make on the fly changes to their delivery after placing an order online

 47% of metropolitan respondents said they want online merchants to offer a one-hour delivery service

 Consumer hunger for a premium same day service is growing. This year, demand for a premium same day service almost doubled in all countries surveyed. It was particularly appealing to Italian (33%), UK (28%) and U.S. (22%) consumers, with 22% of all respondents taking advantage of a same day delivery option in the last six months



Returns represent the next differentiation battleground: convenience is everything



 Online consumers expect to encounter free and easy returns -- 39% said they always look at a retailers returns policy before completing an online purchase

 43% voiced frustration at the fact that finding information about the returns process on eCommerce sites is often difficult

 While 88% of respondents had utilized an eCommerce returns facility in the past six months, just 28% were completely satisfied with the return services they encountered

 72% of shoppers said they would be more likely to shop with online merchants that made the returns process more transparent and easier to use

o Asked to identify their preferred method for returning products purchased online, mail was best for 58% of German shoppers, but least liked by Spanish (28%) and Italian (25%) customers. Ranked fifth among the geographies surveyed, 39% of U.S. respondents selected mail as their preferred return option.

 Drop off at a retailer store was most popular with U.S. (44%) and UK (46%) shoppers

 Drop off at a parcel point (PUDO) was the top choice for French (50%) and Dutch (47%) respondents while only 22% elect this option in the U.S.

 Convenience and speed of a courier proved most appealing for Italian (57%) consumers compared to 29% of those in the U.S.



Delivery preferences differ: distinct market nuances prevail

eCommerce market maturity and local cultural preferences mean consumers in different geographies favor different delivery offerings:



 Weekend delivery services were appealing to 34% of UK and U.S. shoppers alike, but proved less attractive for French (13%) and Italian (14%) consumers

 Buy online/pick up in-store topped the list for UK (68%) consumers, while delivery to a local shop or pick up point was a popular choice for 76% of French shoppers

 Delivery to a locker was most popular with 31% of German shoppers

 20% of all respondents had opted for the convenience of having online orders delivered to their place of work  with Italian (25%) and UK (23%) shoppers most likely to elect for a workplace delivery



Consumers want their loyalty rewarded: free or quick delivery tops the wish list

Online marketplaces continue to set the bar on consumer delivery expectations in terms of the breadth, speed and flexibility of the delivery options offered, with Amazon hitting the mark for 56% of consumers. Retailers, brands and manufacturers came in joint second with 31% when evaluated on their overall ability to execute against delivery promises.



The Amazon effect is clearly influencing consumer expectations. Survey respondents were eager to take advantage of loyalty programs that reward shoppers with free or quick delivery  77% want the eCommerce sites they use to offer this feature, and 86% said they would prioritize shopping with sites that offered this. Demand for loyalty programs was particularly high with consumers in Spain (88%), Germany (85%) and Italy (81%).



The survey results also indicate consumers have a strong emotional bond to the brands they know and trust, with 83% rating their delivery experience of these online providers highly. Online retailers will need to work hard to stay ahead of the competition, as brands and manufacturers continue to make great strides in the execution of their delivery strategies and propositions.



Following are additional statistics reflecting U.S. respondents feelings about eCommerce delivery:



 While delivery to work is growing in popularity, only 19% of U.S. respondents opted to have their purchase delivered to their workplace

 Delivery to a locker remains the least popular option for most shoppers across the U.S., with only 4% choosing this service, an increase from last years 2%

 15% of U.S. shoppers favored Sunday deliveries

 When evaluating what contributed to a poor delivery experience, slow speed of delivery was an issue for 45% of U.S. respondents

 63% of U.S. shoppers self-serve and track their eCommerce deliveries online

 Free delivery rates as most important for U.S. consumers; 53% say its their top priority for online purchases and 80% will buy more items to take advantage of a minimum spend free delivery threshold

 However, U.S. consumers also demonstrated a willingness to pay for a more convenient or faster delivery option, but only to suit their needs, with 27% of shoppers confirming theyd pay up to five dollars to get same day delivery

 42% of U.S. shoppers would pay more to guarantee next day delivery or in-store pick up during peak holiday periods, too

 42% of U.S. respondents would shop more internationally if delivery was free



To download the full report, please visit http://www.metapack.com/2016-state-of-ecommerce-delivery/.



*Excludes Russia. Source: eMarketer "European B2C E-commerce Report 2015," Ecommerce Europe



Survey Methodology

The MetaPack 2016 State of eCommerce Delivery Consumer Research Report survey was conducted online with 3589 consumers in the U.S, UK, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy to understand consumer demand and expectations around delivery. Respondents were aged between 18 and 65+, and the survey sample was designed to ensure equal weighting in terms of age and gender of the consumers surveyed for each country; and between countries.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/MetaPack-Study-Shines-a-Light-on-the-Shortfall-Between-Consumers-eCommerce



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About MetaPack

Founded in 1999, MetaPack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals to meet with the consumers growing expectations of delivery, whilst maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. MetaPacks SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalised delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400 carriers and 4,000 services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to MetaPack, more than half a billion packages are sent annually worldwide by many of the leading eCommerce retailers such as ASOS, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Wiggle, Marks & Spencer, Sports Direct, Halfords and Tesco.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Media contact:

Jessica Mularczyk

Ascendant Communications

Email: jmularczyk(at)ascendcomms.net

Tel: 508 498 9300

Date: 11/02/2016 - 15:03

Language: English

News-ID 504434

Character count: 10141

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease