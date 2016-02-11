Adaptive Insights Named Best International CPM Software Provider at TMT 2016 Technology Awards

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , today announced that it has won "Best International CPM Software Provider" in the . This award continues the momentum of industry accolades for Adaptive Insights and recognizes the impact of its purpose-built cloud CPM software as organizations increasingly turn to the cloud to manage critical business functions.

The 2016 Technology Awards were created to identify the key players, individuals, and innovative firms across the vast technology industry. The judges look for companies that, through determination, commitment and hard work, have developed and shared their ideas to fundamentally evolve the business world and the lives of customers for years to come.

"Real-time, organization-wide access to data, coupled with the ability to plan, analyze and visualize that data instantly, is transforming organizational performance across the globe," said Sean Rollings, vice president of product marketing, Adaptive Insights. "This would not be possible without cloud-based CPM solutions, like the Adaptive Suite, that can be easily deployed by finance and embraced by all types of business users. As the leader and pioneer in cloud CPM with more than 3,000 customers, we see this award as validation that our solution delivers on the promise of cloud-based CPM solutions, putting powerful analytics and visualization at the fingertips of the users who can best leverage them."

Adaptive Insights offers the Adaptive Suite -- a cloud-based CPM platform that delivers incredibly intuitive budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, and dashboards while embedding analytics and visualizations into each of these critical corporate performance management functions. The Adaptive Suite is designed for finance and business users; is accessible from anywhere; and features a unified, in-memory architecture for real-time planning and rapid decision making. Through the use of this "modern architecture" the Adaptive Suite provides real-time access to accurate information across the organization.

The Adaptive Suite incorporates intuitive features for maximum ease-of-use, enabling the use of cloud CPM software to become even more pervasive across enterprise environments so that organizations of all sizes can manage growth, ensure sustainability, and enable maximum corporate performance. Users across any organization will find it even easier to model, analyze, and report on their data as they leverage completely redesigned modeling interfaces; new visualizations for enriched financial and operational analysis; and enhanced enterprise-ready features.

Adaptive Insights receives this award following a back-to-back recognition as a leader in the corporate performance management space. Earlier in the year, the company was named to the Leaders Quadrant of the -- the first year that a cloud-only vendor has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Strategic CPM report. The company was also named leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2016 report, .

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit , the , and follow Adaptive Insights on , , , and .

