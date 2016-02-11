Lucite(R) SPA Launches Two Surface Colors at the 2016 International Pool, Spa, Patio Expo

Attendees Invited to Get Carried Away With "Whispering Winds" and "7th Heaven" in Booth #1043

(firmenpresse) - NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Lucite® SPA, a leading maker of cast acrylic for spa surfacing, today announced the availability of two new colors, Whispering Winds and 7th Heaven. The new shades, presented alongside Sedona, a yet-to-be released color concept, are on display in booth #1043 at the 2016 International Pool, Spa, Patio Expo (IPSPE), happening now at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Recognized in the industry for its color leadership, Lucite® SPA introduced the two new vibrant and on-trend shades as part of its Metallix Series.

"Whispering Winds and 7th Heaven are hues that promote relaxation and setting yourself free from everyday cares and concerns," said Beth Almond, ASID, color consultant to Lucite International. "Hot tub manufacturers need an array of color options for discerning consumers who consider how a spa fits their home's overall décor. Today Lucite® SPA offers more than 15 hues in textured granites, smooth, elegant marbles and lustrous surface effects that are designed to fit any environment."

Similar to the strips paint companies use to put colors in the hands of prospective customers, Lucite® SPA offers story cards that come complete with color narratives, color codes and group classifications. Launched at IPSPE 2014, the cards are fully customizable -- dealers are able to build a color card set with only the colors carried at their specific retail outlet -- enabling more seamless conversations about choosing the right color for any setting.

Whispering Winds whips together gold, silver, and pearl. An engulfing spirit of power, love, and healing is attributed to these precious gifts of the earth. Bask in this mystical creation, spun into an oasis of infinite calm.

7th Heaven is a captivating shade of blue; mesmerized by the heavens as gossamer clouds skim slowly across a vivid blue sky. Blissful memories and daydreams weave gently through your mind. Floating aimlessly at the whimsy of wayward winds, weightless and carefree. The ideal moment to unwind in effervescent waters.

Before spa enthusiasts can get caught in Whispering Winds or find themselves in 7th Heaven, Lucite® SPA colors begin as concepts. Joining the new colors in the booth is Sedona, a color concept. Show attendees are encouraged to check out Sedona and share their thoughts on the color idea.

"Lucite® has a long history of color innovation and dedication to the industry," said Chris Robinson, business manager for Lucite International. "Dealers can continue counting on Lucite® for its continued industry support and helping turn consumer interest into sales through original point-of-purchase materials."

A spa made from Lucite® cast acrylic has the strength, durability and toughness to withstand frequent use. Available in a wide array of textures and colors that won't fade over time, Lucite® cast acrylic resists everyday wear and tear, stains, and superficial scratches.

To learn more about Lucite® SPA, visit or call 1-800-4-LUCITE.

Lucite International, owner of Lucite® SPA, is a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of acrylic-based products. The top producer of acrylic monomers, with a quarter-share of the world market, Lucite International has a history that dates back to the discovery of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by an ICI chemist in 1934, and Dupont's opening of the first U.S. plant three years later. Today, it is the world's leading supplier of MMA and the only organization with production, R&D, sales and marketing facilities in all three major geo-economic regions; the Americas, Europe and Asia.

