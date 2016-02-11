CORRECTION - Arizona Attorney General to deliver keynote address at NCLGS 2017 Winter Conference

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- In the news release, "Arizona Attorney General to deliver keynote address at NCLGS 2017 Winter Conference," issued yesterday, November 1, by NCLGS, please be advised that the registration link in the fourth paragraph has been updated to . Complete corrected text follows.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- Nov 1, 2016 --Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich will deliver the keynote address at the Winter Meeting of the (NCLGS), which takes place January 6-8 at the Hotel Valley Ho here.

Brnovich has served as Arizona's Attorney General since January 2015. He previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona and as the state's Assistant Attorney General.

"As the co-chairman of the National Association of Attorney Generals' Gambling Committee and as the former Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, Attorney General Brnovich is particularly well suited to address an audience focused on gaming policy," said Florida Senate Majority Leader Bill Galvano, President of NCLGS.

The NCLGS Winter and Summer meetings examine topical gaming issues of primary concern to legislators and other gaming policymakers, and include panel presentations that provide insights from experts with varying viewpoints. The NCLGS meetings provide a vital forum to directly address legislators on today's most relevant gaming issues. Registration is open to all legislators and the general public. to register.

The meeting begins Friday with Gaming 101, a series of policy discussions designed to help both freshmen and veteran legislators understand the critical issues and trends affecting the gaming industry. This will be followed by presentations from industry experts to the five NCLGS gaming committees, comprised of Responsible Gaming, Pari-Mutuels, Lotteries, Casinos, and State-Federal Relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The remainder of the weekend will consist of general sessions led by the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) that will address critical trends such as the emergence of e-sports.

NCLGS has a block of rooms at the legendary Hotel Valley Ho, at a discounted conference rate. You must be a registered attendee of the NCLGS Winter Meeting in order to receive the discounted conference rate.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. For more information, please email or visit .





