MedStar National Rehabilitation Network Partners With WebPT to Improve Patient Experience

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- MedStar National Rehabilitation Network has announced it recently implemented WebPT -- the leading electronic medical record (EMR) software for physical, occupational and speech therapists -- throughout its network of 50 outpatient sites in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Southern Maryland, Delaware, and Northern Virginia.

WebPT's cloud-based documentation, billing, scheduling and practice management software will help streamline therapist workflows and business operations across MedStar's entire network, ultimately allowing providers to spend more time with patients.

"The greatest thing about our therapists using this product is that it will allow us to be even more interactive with our patients and not spend extra time on the charting process," said John Brickley, PT, MA, MedStar NRH Rehabilitation Network Vice President, Ambulatory Operations & Network Development. "This will benefit the communities we serve to an even greater extent and allow for patients to have even greater access to the services we provide to them."

In addition to allowing therapists to quickly access patient charts and schedule future appointments, WebPT provides a suite of compliance features, customization options and business reporting tools. Through its partnership with MedStar, WebPT looks forward to helping rehab therapists in a vast array of specialties provide better care and improve the patient experience.

"MedStar is a prestigious player in the rehab therapy space, and we're so honored to welcome them to the WebPT community," said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L, president and co-founder of WebPT. "As a rapidly-growing network of multidisciplinary therapy clinics offering a comprehensive selection of specialty services and programs, MedStar needed a practice management solution that was easy to use at the individual therapist level, as well as easy to scale across multiple locations. The fact that their extensive search led them to WebPT is extremely validating for us as we continue to add more hospitals and large multi-site practices to our customer base of more than 8,700 clinics nationwide."

The MedStar National Rehabilitation Network (MedStar NRH) is a regional system of rehabilitation care that offers inpatient, day treatment and outpatient services in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The Network's interdisciplinary team of rehabilitation experts provides comprehensive services to help people recover as fully as possible following illness and injury. Rehabilitation medicine specialists, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists work hand-in-hand with other rehab professionals to design treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Rehabilitation plans feature a team approach and include the use of state-of-the-art technology and advanced medical treatment based on the latest rehabilitation research.

The Network provides comprehensive programs specifically designed to aid in the rehabilitation of adults and children recovering from neurologic and orthopedic conditions such as amputation, arthritis, back and neck pain, brain injury, cancer, cardiac conditions, concussion, fibromyalgia, foot and ankle disorders, hand and upper extremity problems, post-polio syndrome, stroke, spinal cord injury and disease and sports and work-related injuries.

Inpatient and day treatment programs are provided at MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital located in Northwest Washington, D.C., and at more than 40 outpatient sites conveniently located throughout the region. MedStar NRH is consistently ranked by physicians in U.S. News & World Report as one of America's "Best Hospitals" for Rehabilitation and is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), as well as with CARF accredited specialty programs for Amputations, Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke.

For more on MedStar NRH and to find a location near you, log on to MedStarNRH.org.

With more than 62,000 members and 8,700 clinics, WebPT is the leading (PTs), occupational therapists (OTs) and speech-language pathologists (SLPs). Offering a simple, affordable solution, WebPT makes it easy for therapists to transition from paper and outdated software to a user-friendly, cloud-based system. With WebPT, therapists, directors and front office staff all have access to their patients' medical records anywhere, anytime. Based in downtown Phoenix, WebPT has a 99.9 percent uptime rate as well as a 99.2 percent customer retention rate. Learn more at .

Contact:



Derek T. Berry

Media Relations Manager

Ph: 202-877-1773





More information:

http://https://www.webpt.com/



PressRelease by

WebPT

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 504441

Character count: 4446

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WebPT

Stadt: WASHINGTON, DC





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease