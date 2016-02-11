Early Warning Press Release in accordance with National Instrument 62-103

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- On November 1, 2016, pursuant to an acquisition in the public market, Mr. Glenn Olnick, 2122 Indian Fort Drive, Surrey, B.C., acquired ownership of 1,786,132 common shares of eShippers Management Ltd. (the "Corporation") at a price of $0.03 per common share. The common shares of the Corporation are listed on the NEX under the trading symbol "EPX.H".

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of common shares, Mr. Olnick owned 7,667,100 common shares of the Corporation (or approximately 14.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (non-diluted)). Mr. Olnick now owns or controls 9,453,232 common shares (or approximately 18.34% of the issued and outstanding common shares (non-diluted)).

In the future, Mr. Olnick may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Olnick with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403.

Contacts:

Leah Hodges

(604) 377-0403

PressRelease by

Glenn Olnick

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 504442

Character count: 4446

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Glenn Olnick

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease