Swiftpage Finds Success with Cloud Elements' Ground2Cloud Technology, Launched First-of-its-Kind On-Premises to Cloud Connector in Less Than Three Months

Swiftpage's Act! Connect Link enables on-premises users to securely connect to leading categories of cloud services

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , Denver's leading API management and integration platform, today announced the general availability of Ground2Cloud, an integration deployment tool which allows a direct, on-premises bridge to non-public applications. Cloud Elements is the leading API integration vendor that now enables on-premises applications to connect with a catalog of over 115 applications and services through an easy-to-implement, secure connection. , the maker of Act! and leading provider of software and services that help small and mid-sized business grow, is using the Ground2Cloud technology to power Act! Connect Link, which allows Act! desktop users to connect their app database to cloud-based applications.

"While other integration products get stuck in the legacy world of point-to-point connections, wasting development time and money, Cloud Elements' one-to-many approach enables on-premises apps to collaborate with entire categories of cloud services through uniform APIs combined with the new Ground2Cloud connector," said Mark Geene, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Elements.

Building secure bridges between on-premises platforms to cloud-based applications was traditionally a significant and costly challenge. Today, as more businesses migrate operations to the cloud, they need an arsenal of digital tools that arms them with the capacity to create these on-premises to cloud connections. Cloud Elements addresses this as the first API integration platform to approach on-premises integrations with a one-to-many categorical strategy.

"Cloud Elements' Ground2Cloud is a phenomenal bridge for Act! Connect Link that lets us meet our customers' needs in the digital age, when they have both on-premises and cloud-based apps to contend with," said Xavier Musy, Swiftpage Chief Architect.

With the majority of customers using the on-premises version of Act!, Swiftpage needed a secure, always-on bridge to the cloud to integrate with cloud-based business optimization applications. Swiftpage launched Act! Connect Link in fewer than three months with Ground2Cloud.

"Ground2Cloud is the key that unlocks the potential for on-premises apps and databases to participate in the cloud economy," said Geene. "Ground2Cloud is a revolutionary product that makes on-premises deployment significantly less cumbersome, for both developers and non-technical users."

"The most exciting aspects of working with Cloud Elements were the speed of delivery and engagement with the product teams. Our customers want things that work seamlessly, so we need to be able to deliver that. That's why we partner with companies like Cloud Elements," said Musy. "Looking back on the work we've done with Cloud Elements, I am by far most proud of the turn-key delivery of Ground2Cloud as a phenomenal bridge for customers."

For more information on Cloud Elements' Ground2Cloud on-prem deployment please visit , or email .

is a cloud API management and integration service that enables developers to publish, integrate, aggregate and manage their APIs through a unified platform. Cloud Elements' integration toolkit enables developers to connect entire categories of cloud services (e.g. CRM, Documents, Finance) or synchronize data between multiple cloud services (e.g. Salesforce, Zendesk and Quickbooks). Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, CO, has offices in San Francisco and Dallas, serving customers worldwide. Find more information about Cloud Elements at .

, the maker of Act!, is a leading provider of software and services that guide small businesses to the fastest path for growth. Founded in 2001 and based in Denver, the company's growing network of partners, customers, end-users and employees collectively represent Swiftpage Nation, united across the globe as one team, on one journey. Learn more at and join the conversation at .

