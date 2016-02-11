Canvys Announces New 4K2K Custom Display Series

High-Definition Custom Monitors for Medical and Industrial Applications

(PresseBox) - LaFox, IL ? November 1, 2016: Canvys,® A Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), expands its product portfolio with a family of custom displays that deliver 4K × 2K resolution (3,840 × 2,160 pixels), four times that of full HD. The new 4K2K custom display series is available in seven screen sizes: 23.8?, 27?, 31.5?, 55?, 58?, 65?, and 84 inches.

These 4K monitors deliver sharp, precise, detailed images with enhanced depth and color representation. In addition to high-quality images, the monitors are multi-modality. Depending on the screen size and inputs, up to eight windows from eight different sources can be displayed on one screen at the same time.

The new series is ideal for medical and industrial applications. Compared to displays with full HD, 4K2K monitors can aid in faster and more accurate diagnosis. The 4K2K picture-in-picture function is especially useful in diagnostic interpretation. This function allows medical staff to view and compare two images side-by-side on a single screen in 2K by 2K resolution without losing image quality. In addition, almost all devices have a medical approval in accordance to the latest regulations.

For industrial applications, 4K2K displays are ideal when using industrial endoscopic tools for the internal inspection of machinery. The images shown on a 4K2K display are enhanced to the degree of identifying micro-cracks. This advancement in technology helps minimize the need to disassemble machinery for inspection, saving both time and money.

The 4K2K series is custom-engineered by Canvys. Custom options and services include:

Needs assessment, custom engineering and prototyping

Touch and protective shield integration ? latest technologies

Injection molding, deep drawing, SLA prototyping, and strand-casting

Various housing designs such as open frame, panel / chassis / rack mount, rugged to slim and light weight designs



A wide range of controller solutions with inputs in many combinations

SBC (Single Board Controller?) and PC integration

In-depth testing and validation process applied throughout the product development process

Regulatory approvals

Visit our website for more information: www.canvys.com



Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is a global value- added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer?s unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. In addition, we provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.:

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company?s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and ?engineered solutions? based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





Company information / Profile:

