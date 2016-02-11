Route1 to Participate in Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Management to host 1x1 investor meetings

. (TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that it has been invited to attend the Imperial Capital Security Investor Forum, which will be held on December 7-8, 2016 at the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel, located at 301 Park Ave, New York, NY.

Tony Busseri, CEO and Peter Chodos, CFO, Route1 Inc. will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Thursday, December 8. Please contact your Imperial Capital representative or the Company to schedule a meeting.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol TSXV: ROI.

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2016 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. Route1 Inc. is the owner of, or licensed user of, all copyright in this document, including all photographs, product descriptions, designs and images. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. Route1, Route 1, the Route1 and shield design Logo, MobiDESK, Mobi, Route1 MobiVDI, Route1 MobiDESK, Route1 MobiBOOK, Route1 MobiKEY, Route1 MobiNET, IBAD, MobiVDI, MobiNET, DEFIMNET, Powered by MobiNET, Route1 Mobi, Route1 MobiLINK, TruOFFICE, MobiLINK, EnterpriseLIVE, PurLINK, TruCOMMAND, MobiMICRO and MobiKEY are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Route1 Inc. in the United States and/or Canada. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

The DEFIMNET and MobiNET platforms, the MobiKEY, MobiKEY Classic, MobiKEY Classic 2, MobiKEY Classic 3, MobiKEY Fusion, MobiKEY Fusion2, and MobiKEY Fusion3 devices, and MobiLINK are protected by U.S. Patents 7,814,216, 7,739,726, 9,059,962, 9,059,997 and 9,319,385, Canadian Patent 2,578,053, and other patents pending. The MobiKEY Classic 2 and MobiKEY Classic 3 devices are also protected by U.S. Patents 6,748,541 and 6,763,399, and European Patent 1001329 of Aladdin Knowledge Systems Ltd. and used under license. Other patents are registered or pending in various countries around the world. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Tony Busseri, CEO

+1 416 814-2635



Skype: Route1CEO

Twitter: (at)Route1CEO

Facebook: Route1 Inc.



Peter Chodos, EVP and CFO

Jay Morakis, M Group Strategic Communications

+1 212 266-0191





