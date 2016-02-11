       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Names Coleman Jamison to Advisory Board for Tuscaloosa Bama Air FBO Acquisition

ID: 504448
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CHARLESTON, SC and TUSCALOOSA, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- ("Hawthorne") today announced that it named Coleman Jamison to its advisory board for its FBO location at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport (KTCL) in Alabama. Hawthorne recently acquired Bama Air as part of its strategy to grow a network of FBOs throughout North America. Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, headquartered in Charleston, SC, is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932.

Coleman Jamison was raised in Tuscaloosa and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. In 2010, he moved to Dallas and formed Texas Aviation Group, LLC which is an aircraft trading and leasing company. Coleman played a key role in the acquisition of Hawthorne's Tuscaloosa acquisition.

"We are thrilled to have Coleman on our team in Tuscaloosa. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Alabama market that will serve us well in our efforts to grow our business locally and throughout our entire network," said Bryon Burbage, President and CEO of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, WI (KEAU). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

For more media information, contact:


Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications

516-643-1642



Keywords (optional):

hawthorne-global,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/02/2016 - 14:15
Language: English
News-ID 504448
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hawthorne Global
Stadt: CHARLESTON, SC and TUSCALOOSA, AL


Number of hits: 29

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.221
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 5
Gäste Online: 245


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z