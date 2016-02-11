Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Names Coleman Jamison to Advisory Board for Tuscaloosa Bama Air FBO Acquisition

(firmenpresse) - CHARLESTON, SC and TUSCALOOSA, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- ("Hawthorne") today announced that it named Coleman Jamison to its advisory board for its FBO location at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport (KTCL) in Alabama. Hawthorne recently acquired Bama Air as part of its strategy to grow a network of FBOs throughout North America. Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, headquartered in Charleston, SC, is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932.

Coleman Jamison was raised in Tuscaloosa and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. In 2010, he moved to Dallas and formed Texas Aviation Group, LLC which is an aircraft trading and leasing company. Coleman played a key role in the acquisition of Hawthorne's Tuscaloosa acquisition.

"We are thrilled to have Coleman on our team in Tuscaloosa. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Alabama market that will serve us well in our efforts to grow our business locally and throughout our entire network," said Bryon Burbage, President and CEO of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, WI (KEAU). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

