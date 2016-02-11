Medical Marijuana (MJNA) Soars Ahead of Pivotal U.S. Elections -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) wide ranging presence in the emerging legal cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and medicines market in advance of the United States' elections. Included is a discussion of AXIM Biotechnologies, one of MJNA's leading portfolio companies.

Medical Marijuana Inc. is a diversified conglomerate with a focus on the extraction and formulation of cannabinoid-based products. The company targets pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries. These products are distributed across a growing number of countries around the world, including Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, and Puerto Rico.

The company's portfolio provides investors with built-in diversified exposure to the cannabis industry in a single publicly traded entity. For example, AXIM Biotechnologies and Kannalife provide exposure to the biotech side of the industry while HempMeds and Kannaway are focused on the consumer side.

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s stock has soared more than 140% over the past few weeks, as the market begins to realize the company's potential. This, coupled with the "November Election Factor," has led a turnaround in many out-of-favor cannabis stocks over the past weeks. The prior cycle, MJNA peaked at 48 cents based on future speculation of cannabis law reform. The advance this period is partly based on speculation -- but there are now significant fundamental forces taking hold.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit .

