CENTOGENE and Interactive Biosoftware start collaboration on CentoMD® and Alamut® Visual

(PresseBox) - Rouen, France, 02.11.2016 - Centogene AG (CENTOGENE) and Interactive Biosoftware (IBS) announce to start their collaboration on the integration of CENTOGENE?s unique genomic database CentoMD® and Alamut® Visual, the decision-support software from IBS. With joining forces for providing genetic variant interpretation data, both companies expand the support for the medical community to reach the most complete information at one spot.

CentoMD®, the world?s largest genomic database for rare disease, maintains with its recent release v3.1 approx. 3 million identified alleles, disease-associated polymorphisms, benign polymorphisms and other known variants of undetermined significance, thereof 57% of unpublished data. CentoMD® encompasses genetic information and clinical data from more than 100,000 people worldwide.

?The fast grown era of mass data produced by whole exome and whole genome sequencing demands unprecedented access to all available information within the shortest time. The collaboration with IBS will clearly reduce the time for diagnostic workflows needed for making sound decisions of clinical relevance. Furthermore, especially in those ethnicities typically not adequately represented in existing data banks, like Canadian, Latin American or Arabic, the collaboration will increase the quality of all diagnostic processes.?, stated Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of Centogene AG.

Alamut Visual is a decision-support software application that integrates genomic information from different sources and prediction algorithms in one convenient environment to describe variants and helps interpret their pathogenic status. Alamut® Visual is used by clinical and research molecular laboratories worldwide. It is the software of choice for leading university medical centers, hospitals, and private human genome laboratories.

?We are keen on providing clinical users with the most relevant and extensive data sets to help them in the complex task of interpreting genomic variations. By enriching Alamut® Visual with CentoMD variants, we expect to increase Rare Disease scientists? ability to efficiently assess variants, especially in populations insufficiently represented in other databases.?, said André Blavier, CEO of Interactive Biosoftware.



CENTOGENE and IBS are looking forward to helping interpret the pathogenic status of detected genetic variants, with special focus on not yet published data.

About Interactive Biosoftware

IBS, the software company located in France, offers a complete solution to the tasks of variant annotation, filtration, interpretation and reporting with the Alamut Software Suite. IBS is changing genetic diagnostics and research as we know it by simplifying the mutation interpretation process, while saving scientists time, improving outcome quality and enhancing productivity.

For more information, please visit www.interactive-biosoftware.com



CENTOGENE is a worldwide leader in the field of genetic diagnostics for rare hereditary diseases - with the largest test portfolio worldwide. Testing samples from over 100 different countries allows CENTOGENE a unique insight into epidemiological basis of hereditary disorders, which is crucial in the medical result interpretation process. The company is strictly focusing on offering quality molecular genetic diagnostics, underlined by its multiple international accreditations (ISO, CAP, CLIA). CENTOGENE's in depth medical expertise is supported by the application of cutting-edge technologies including next generation sequencing, whole exome sequencing (CentoXome®), whole genome sequencing (CentoGenome®) and innovative biomarkers for selected diseases. CENTOGENE has developed a comprehensive mutation database (CentoMD®) that is pivotal to offering high quality diagnostic reporting and medical interpretation; thoroughly interpret each patient's sequence data. In addition to diagnostic services for individual patients, CENTOGENE is also a pivotal partner for multiple renowned industrials worldwide. CENTOGENE has affiliations in Germany, India, Canada, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit www.centogene.com and info.centomd.com





