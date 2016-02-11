Industry visionaries to provide insight into acceleration of IoT during oneM2M webinar on Release 2 & Expansion of IoT

Webinar takes place on Thursday, November 3 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 UTC / 10:00 ED

(firmenpresse) - November 2, 2016: A oneM2M webinar will provide additional insight into the recent set of specifications published by oneM2M, Release 2, and highlight how Internet of Things (IoT) players can prepare for an estimated 50 billion devices in 2020.



Hosted by Dale Seed, Principal Engineer, IoT Research and Development, at InterDigital and Convida Wireless, the webinar will dive deeper into the recent set of specifications and explore the new features and functionality added.



With the growth of the IoT ecosystem expected to rise significantly in the years to come, Seed will also give details on the crucial issues of security enhancement, interworking with other IoT protocols and semantic interoperability  all of which have been incorporated into Release 2.



By listening or watching the upcoming oneM2M webinar people can hear from leaders in the industry and discuss some of the critical issues that have been addressed in these set of specifications, said Seed. Some of the topics that will be covered include the issues of security and how the specifications allow end-to-end secure information to be passed between any devices or servers, as well as semantic interoperability and its ability to provide secure distribution and reuse of data.



Release 2 is the second set of official specifications produced by oneM2M. The new specifications build on Release 1 by moving from allowing basic connectivity between applications and devices, allowing IoT devices that lack the oneM2M protocol  including those using AllSeen Alliances AllJoyn, Open Connectivity Foundations OIC and Open Mobile Alliances Lightweight M2M (LWM2M)  to communicate interoperably.



To register to listen or watch the webinar please follow the link below: http://www.onem2m.org/news-events/events/eventdetail/47/-/webinar-onem2m-release-2-overview





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Industry-visionaries-to-provide-insight-into-acceleration-of-IoT



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent ICT standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (North America), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (North America), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with seven industry fora, consortia or standards bodies (Broadband Forum, CEN, CENELEC, GlobalPlatform, HGI, Next Generation M2M Consortium, OMA) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

PR Contact

Jayne Garfitt

jayne.garfitt(at)proactive-pr.com

+44 (0) 1636 812 152

Date: 11/02/2016 - 15:38

Language: English

News-ID 504452

Character count: 1991

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease