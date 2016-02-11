Sunshine Village First Canadian Ski Resort to Open

(firmenpresse) - BANFF, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort will be the first resort in Canada to open its doors to ski and snowboard enthusiasts on Thursday, November 3, 2016. This is Sunshine's earliest opening in over 30 years.

The resort will open with four Chairlifts including Wawa, Strawberry, Jackrabbit and Wolverine, one magic carpet and one 8-passenger gondola. With a current base of over 69 cm (27 in) of all-natural snow, Sunshine Village is poised for a solid start to the 2016-2017 season.

"A large amount of precipitation starting in early October means the champagne powder snow has piled up fast," says Dave Riley, Chief Operating Officer at Sunshine Village, "the Sunshine Village team has been working incredibly hard and we are thrilled to be the first resort in Canada to open its doors to our guests."

The resort will offer full ski school programs as well as Tiny Tiger and Kids Kampus programs starting Thursday, in addition to opening select on-mountain dining and retail venues.

Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge, will open on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Skiers and riders are advised to use caution as early season conditions mean there may be unmarked natural hazards around the resort.

Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort

Sunshine Village, close to the town of Banff, provides skiers and boarders with 12-lifts including eight modern high-speed quad chairs, the most in the Canadian Rockies, and is home to Canada's first heated chairlift, Teepee Town LX. Stay slope-side at Banff's only ski-in ski-out hotel and experience 3,300 acres of terrain over three mountains in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia along the Continental Divide. Sunshine Village has Canada's longest ski season, open from November to late May. For more information visit .

Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort

