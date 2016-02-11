       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Recreation


Sunshine Village First Canadian Ski Resort to Open

ID: 504454
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BANFF, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort will be the first resort in Canada to open its doors to ski and snowboard enthusiasts on Thursday, November 3, 2016. This is Sunshine's earliest opening in over 30 years.

The resort will open with four Chairlifts including Wawa, Strawberry, Jackrabbit and Wolverine, one magic carpet and one 8-passenger gondola. With a current base of over 69 cm (27 in) of all-natural snow, Sunshine Village is poised for a solid start to the 2016-2017 season.

"A large amount of precipitation starting in early October means the champagne powder snow has piled up fast," says Dave Riley, Chief Operating Officer at Sunshine Village, "the Sunshine Village team has been working incredibly hard and we are thrilled to be the first resort in Canada to open its doors to our guests."

The resort will offer full ski school programs as well as Tiny Tiger and Kids Kampus programs starting Thursday, in addition to opening select on-mountain dining and retail venues.

Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge, will open on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Skiers and riders are advised to use caution as early season conditions mean there may be unmarked natural hazards around the resort.

You can watch Sunshine's progress on our and check out our at .

Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort

Sunshine Village, close to the town of Banff, provides skiers and boarders with 12-lifts including eight modern high-speed quad chairs, the most in the Canadian Rockies, and is home to Canada's first heated chairlift, Teepee Town LX. Stay slope-side at Banff's only ski-in ski-out hotel and experience 3,300 acres of terrain over three mountains in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia along the Continental Divide. Sunshine Village has Canada's longest ski season, open from November to late May. For more information visit .

Contacts:


Lindsay Gallagher
Media and Marketing Coordinator
Sunshine Village

403-971-1477



More information:
http://www.skibanff.com



Keywords (optional):

sunshine-village-ski-undamp, snowboard-resort,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/02/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 504454
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort
Stadt: BANFF, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 5

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Recreation




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.221
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 249


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z