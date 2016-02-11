Global POS brand Posiflex launches new top-of-the-range mobile solution for retail and hospitality

London, UK  2nd November 2016. Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and manufacture of POS solutions has announced the launch of its upgraded top-of-the-range POS system, model MT-4308W. The MT-4308W is available for purchase now.

This new flagship model is the latest addition to Posiflexs multi-award-winning and US-patented (no. 9436226 B2) MT Series. It addresses the growing wave of mobile POS adoption and provides the utmost flexibility for retailers and hospitality companies, offering all the mobility of a tablet whilst having the ability to convert to a fully-fledged stationary POS when necessary  in one single hybrid POS system.



Purpose-built for business mobility, the MT-4308W features an 8 Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen that provides a higher level of durability and improved drop resistance for daily use. Built with Intels new Cherry Trail processor, the tablet, which runs on both Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry Pro 64bit and Windows Embedded 10 IoT, delivers enhanced performance and impressive productivity.



Owen Chen, President and CEO of Posiflex Technology, Inc. comments; Posiflex is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to provide customers with the best integrated experience possible in todays mobile world. There is an increasing demand from retailers and hospitality companies for mobile and hybrid POS systems and we have responded to this with the development of the new MT-4308W which gives greater flexibility, durability and performance than ever before.



With its ergonomically designed detachable pistol grip and compact Al-Mg chassis, the MT-4308W is aimed at redefining mobility and is suitable for many hours of use without causing fatigue. A separate hand-strap is available for hospitality use to prevent the tablet dropping on the ground accidentally. Advanced power saving technology provides long battery life for daily operation and if businesses require even longer battery life for more intensive usage, the pistol grip also houses a removable battery that can vastly extend the overall operating time. The MT-4308W integrates with an optional MSR attachment and an optional 1D or 2D built-in barcode scanner in the pistol grip, making the device itself a payment device and a data collector at the same time.





Another highlight of MT-4308W is its charging dock station, which has a 3 dual band WIFI thermal POS receipt printer built-in, and full connectivity to a wide range of peripherals. The integration of tablet and dock station allows the device to have the features and functionality of an all-in-one POS.



Chen concludes, The objectives of rolling out a hybrid mobile POS solution include improving face-to-face customer engagement, boosting intimacy; line-busting; increasing operational effectivity and efficiency; and bringing the online experience into the store or hospitality outlet. With the MT-4308W we have created a greater experience for mobile retailing and hospitality applications, combining the benefits of both mobile and stationary POS in a single hybrid terminal. It maximises in-store POS hardware investment while at the same time delivering great flexibility in whichever application the user chooses."





