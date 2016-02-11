Sopra Steria wins a place on the Scottish Governments Application Design and Development Services framework

(firmenpresse) - Framework agreement strengthens Sopra Sterias commitment to the Scottish public sector



Edinburgh, 2 November 2016  Following a competitive tendering process, Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, has today announced that it has won a place on the Scottish Governments Application Design and Development Services (ADDS) framework.



The key aim of the ADDS framework is to provide Scottish public sector and third sector bodies (Framework Public Bodies) with one-stop access to a commercial arrangement for the purchase of a suite of Application Design and Development Services.



Sopra Steria won a place on the framework as its approach was found to be one of the most economically competitive, in addition to its strong background and prior experience in the public sector in Scotland and the UK.



The new framework agreement commenced on 1 August 2016 for an initial two year period, with options to extend for a further two periods of one year. Over the life of the contract, the expenditure through the framework is expected to be approximately £12 million. Sopra Steria is one of 20 suppliers who has been awarded a place on ADDS.



Alison McLaughlin, Sector Director, Local & Regional Government, Sopra Steria, comments: The Scottish Government Frameworks have been an integral part of our business for 30 years and we are delighted to be confirmed as an ADDS supplier. We are determined to make this framework a success using a local, pragmatic, innovative and collaborative approach. The ADDS framework, alongside our place on the Digital and Technology Services (DATS) framework, is strategically important to our business as a key route to continuing to develop our engagements with the Scottish public sector. I am personally committed to making a difference through our business in this sector, and to delivering excellence and adding value through this important procurement framework.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Sopra-Steria-wins-a-place-on-the-Scottish-Governments-Application-Design



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of end-to-end service offerings on the market: consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. Sopra Steria is trusted by leading private and public-sector organisations to deliver successful transformation programmes that address their most complex and critical business challenges. Combining high quality and performance services, added value and innovation, Sopra Steria enables its clients to make the best use of digital technology. With over 38,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria had revenue of 3.6 billion in 2015.



For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com



About the Application Design and Development Services (ADDS)

The ADDS framework commenced on 1 August 2016 for an initial two year period with options to extend for a further two periods of one year and is available to all Scottish public bodies. The framework is a multi-supplier agreement. Organisations can use the framework to run mini competitions, or, a Direct Award option for contracts awarded via the framework to deliver a diverse range of application services from design through to deployment and support.



Click here http://www.gov.scot/Topics/Government/Procurement/directory/itms/ADDSFramework to see more information about the ADDS framework.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Sopra Steria: Catriona McCallum, catriona.mccallum(at)soprasteria.com

Agency: Maureen Conlon; maureen.conlon(at)bm.com +44 (0) 20 7300 6106

Date: 11/02/2016 - 15:57

Language: English

News-ID 504456

Character count: 2004

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease