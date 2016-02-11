       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


IXP Reseller Product Offers Convenient Connection to LINX via Local Internet Exchanges

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has added another service to its product portfolio for its growing worldwide membership.

ID: 504471
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has added another service to its product portfolio for its growing worldwide membership.

LINX is one of the largest member-owned Internet Exchanges in the world, with over 700 member networks connected. It provides members with resilient and faster network connections as well as guidance on the latest public affairs issues. The new product launch, labelled IXP Reseller, is hoping to attract even more members to the exchange.

The IXP Reseller programme will allow new member networks to connect to LINX through an alternative local exchange in their region, thus giving them access to the array of benefits and services that LINX has to offer. The connection is made via one of LINX's existing reseller partners meaning the member has just a single invoice to pay.

Kurtis Lindqvist, LINX Chief Marketing Officer, says; We are very excited about this new service. There are a number of mutual benefits for IXPs which allows networks to make use of a convenient connection point to the UK whilst also strengthening the service offering of the IXP in their own region.

LINX are in discussion with a number of European Exchanges and expect to announce the first IXP Reseller partner agreement shortly.

For more information please visit www.linx.net/ixp-reseller



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/IXP-Reseller-Product-Offers-Convenient-Connection-to-LINX-via-Local-Internet



Keywords (optional):

linx, internet-exchange, internet, networking, ixp-reseller, resellers,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/02/2016 - 16:17
Language: English
News-ID 504471
Character count: 1502
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 02/11/2016

Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.223
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 198


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z