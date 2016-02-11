IXP Reseller Product Offers Convenient Connection to LINX via Local Internet Exchanges

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has added another service to its product portfolio for its growing worldwide membership.

LINX is one of the largest member-owned Internet Exchanges in the world, with over 700 member networks connected. It provides members with resilient and faster network connections as well as guidance on the latest public affairs issues. The new product launch, labelled IXP Reseller, is hoping to attract even more members to the exchange.



The IXP Reseller programme will allow new member networks to connect to LINX through an alternative local exchange in their region, thus giving them access to the array of benefits and services that LINX has to offer. The connection is made via one of LINX's existing reseller partners meaning the member has just a single invoice to pay.



Kurtis Lindqvist, LINX Chief Marketing Officer, says; We are very excited about this new service. There are a number of mutual benefits for IXPs which allows networks to make use of a convenient connection point to the UK whilst also strengthening the service offering of the IXP in their own region.



LINX are in discussion with a number of European Exchanges and expect to announce the first IXP Reseller partner agreement shortly.



