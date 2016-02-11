Nokia to own 100% of Alcatel-Lucent following squeeze-out to occur today

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

November 2, 2016 at 16:35 (CET +1)

Nokia to own 100% of Alcatel-Lucent following squeeze-out to occur today



Espoo, Finland - Nokia announces that it acquired 56 675 006 Alcatel-Lucent

shares (the "Shares"), 6 739 391 Alcatel-Lucent bonds convertible into new or

exchangeable for existing Shares due on January 30, 2019 (the "2019 OCEANEs"),

and 4 907 451 Alcatel-Lucent bonds convertible into new or exchangeable for

existing Shares due on January 30, 2020 (the "2020 OCEANEs", and together with

the 2019 OCEANEs, the "OCEANEs"), in its public buy-out offer for Alcatel-

Lucent's remaining Shares and OCEANEs, which was opened between September

22, 2016 and October 31, 2016 included (the "Public Buy-Out Offer").



As a result of the Public Buy-Out Offer, Nokia holds 3 430 520 315 Shares

representing as many voting rights, 89 348 185 OCEANEs 2019 and 27 140 985

OCEANEs 2020. As a consequence, it holds 96.92% of the share capital and 96.84%

of the voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent, 99.99% of the outstanding OCEANEs 2019,

and 99.69% of the outstanding OCEANEs 2020. This corresponds to 97.01% of the

Alcatel-Lucent Shares on a fully-diluted basis.



In accordance with the notice published by the AMF on October 25, 2016, the

squeeze-out of all remaining Alcatel-Lucent Shares and OCEANEs not tendered into

the Public Buy-Out Offer occurs today (the "Squeeze-Out", and together with the

Public Buy-Out Offer, the "Offer"). In the Squeeze-Out, the Shares and OCEANEs

not tendered into the Public Buy-Out Offer will be transferred to Nokia for the

same consideration as the consideration of the Public Buy-Out Offer, i.e., EUR

3.50 per Alcatel-Lucent Share, EUR 4.51 per 2019 OCEANE and EUR 4.50 per 2020

OCEANE, net of all costs.



Alcatel-Lucent's Shares and OCEANEs are delisted from the regulated market of



Euronext Paris today, November 2, 2016. Euroclear France is expected to close

the ISIN codes of the Alcatel-Lucent Shares, OCEANEs 2019 and OCEANEs 2020, and

the related members' accounts at the end of the trading session on November

3, 2016, and is expected to send the position certifications (attestations de

solde) to such members (financial intermediaries/custodians which hold Alcatel-

Lucent securities in their books) as from November 4, 2016.



In accordance with the AMF General Regulation, Société Générale Securities

Services is in charge of the centralization of the Squeeze-Out. The funds

relating to the indemnification of the Alcatel-Lucent shareholders and holders

of OCEANEs which would not have been paid following the Squeeze-Out will be kept

by Société Générale Securities Services for a 10-year period following the

implementation date of the Squeeze-Out. After this period, the funds not

delivered will be transferred to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations for a

20-year additional period after which they will benefit to the French State.

The documentation relating to the Offer, which includes Nokia and Alcatel-

Lucent's joint offer document (note d'information conjointe) and Nokia's and

Alcatel-Lucent's respective "other information" documents, is available on the

AMF website (www.amf-france.org), on Nokia's website

(http://company.nokia.com/en/investors/financial-reports/filings-related-to-the-

alcatel-lucent-transaction), and on Alcatel-Lucent's website (www5.alcatel-

lucent.com).





Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com



Investor Enquiries:

Nokia

Investor Relations

Tel. +358 4080 3 4080

Email: investor.relations(at)nokia.com



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company is at

the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are increasingly

at the heart of our connected lives. With state-of-the-art software, hardware

and services for any type of network, Nokia is uniquely positioned to help

communication service providers, governments, and large enterprises deliver on

the promise of 5G, the Cloud and the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com



Microsite details

Further information on the transaction can be found at: www.newconnectivity.com



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR

FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE

RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This stock exchange release contains forward-looking statements that reflect

Nokia's current expectations and views of future events and developments. Some

of these forward-looking statements can be identified by terms and phrases such

as "expect", "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements

include statements relating to: the expected timetable of and consideration in

the Squeeze-Out, the expected closing by Euroclear of the ISIN codes of the

Alcatel-Lucent securities and related members' accounts, and timeline of actions

to be taken by Société Générale Securities Services in connection with

centralization of and the funds from the Squeeze-Out. These forward-looking

statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are

beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from

such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs,

assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the

information currently available to us. These statements are only predictions

based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments.

Risks and uncertainties include: AMF's regulation of the Offer, including the

unclaimed funds from the Squeeze-Out, and the process to close the ISIN codes

for the Alcatel-Lucent securities, as well as other risk factors listed from

time to time in Nokia's and Alcatel-Lucent's filings (or documents furnished to)

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other

cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including Nokia's and

Alcatel-Lucent's most recent annual reports on Form 20-F, reports furnished on

Form 6-K, the tender offer notification furnished on Form CB, and any other

documents that Nokia or Alcatel-Lucent have filed (or furnished to) with the

SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this stock exchange release are

qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no

assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be

realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected

consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except as

required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



This stock exchange release relates to Nokia's Public Buy-Out Offer followed by

a Squeeze-Out for all of the ordinary shares and OCEANE convertible bonds of

Alcatel-Lucent. This stock exchange release is for informational purposes only

and does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange, or a solicitation of

an offer to sell or exchange, any ordinary shares or OCEANE convertible bonds of

Alcatel-Lucent, nor is it a substitute for Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent's joint

offer document (note d'information conjointe) filed by Nokia with, and which

received visa No. 16-438 from the AMF on September 20, 2016 (as amended and

supplemented from time to time, the "Offer Document"). The Public Buy-Out Offer

followed by a Squeeze-Out is being made only through the Offer Document.



INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND ALL

OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT NOKIA OR ALCATEL-LUCENT MAY FURNISHED OR FILED

WITH THE SEC OR AMF WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING

ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT.



The information contained in this stock exchange release must not be published,

released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the

publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws

or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these

materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about

and comply with such laws or regulations. Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent do not accept

any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.



The Offer Document and other documents referred to above, if filed or furnished

by Nokia or Alcatel-Lucent with the SEC, will be available free of charge at the

SEC's website (www.sec.gov).



Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent's joint offer document (note d'information conjointe)

which received from the AMF the visa No. 16-438 date September 20, 2016 and

contains detailed information with regard to the Public Buy-Out Offer followed

by a Squeeze-Out, as well as Nokia's and Alcatel-Lucent's respective "other

information" documents relating in particular to their legal, financial and

accounting characteristics, are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-

france.org), Nokia (www.nokia.com) and Alcatel-Lucent (www.alcatel-lucent.com).









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 15:35

Language: English

News-ID 504479

Character count: 10822

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease