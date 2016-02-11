Spiceworks Details Vision to Simplify the Workday for Millions of IT Professionals

Company will tap the collective knowledge of the network to help IT professionals become more productive in an increasingly complex world

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Today at SpiceWorld Austin 2016, detailed its vision to simplify the lives of IT professionals by connecting them to the people and resources they need most, leveraging the nimbleness and power of cloud applications to drive faster time-to-value, and by building pervasive intelligence and personalization capabilities into everything it does. Collectively, Spiceworks is reimagining the ways it can help IT professionals make them better at what they do -- every day.

"We're in a unique position to tap into the collective knowledge and experiences of IT professionals to drive change in the industry," said Jay Hallberg, co-founder and CEO of Spiceworks. "We've helped millions of IT professionals get their jobs done, and in turn, they're helping us build the network that will connect the industry in new, exciting ways. Over time, IT professionals should expect Spiceworks technologies to become more personalized, intelligent, and helpful as we simplify how they get their jobs done."

Spiceworks' vision is rooted in the marriage of social connections and behavior with the applications IT professionals use to manage their technology environments. As IT professionals use Spiceworks capabilities, its community and applications will become smarter about the types of information they're most interested in, real-time events happening in their environment they may need to address, and peers or technology brands within the network who may be able to help. Spiceworks will become more responsive to IT professionals' individual needs and more intelligent about the content or tools they may find valuable.

Historically, Spiceworks has offered IT professionals a single, locally-installed IT management application they can use to inventory network assets, manage their help desk environment, and troubleshoot issues they're experiencing on the network. While integration points exist between Spiceworks on-premises application and the community today, integrations have historically offered IT professionals limited information on the assets running in their environment or the issues they're managing.

Spiceworks' investment in a common architecture and wide range of cloud-based applications will change that. Its Community and cloud-based applications will integrate to allow IT professionals to seamlessly navigate across the entire Spiceworks experience -- from the conversations they're having about the latest technology trend to the application they're using to monitor the health of their environment. Community and application integrations will enable IT professionals to address issues more proactively by surfacing relevant content, people, or other tools as events in the network or within their technology environment happen. Based on Community and application usage, Spiceworks will become more intelligent and responsive to IT professionals' needs, ensuring they get what they need, when they need it.

To that end, the company today an important step in the realization of its long-term vision -- the launch of several new cloud-based applications to help IT professionals tackle the networking issues and challenges that come their way. Spiceworks IP Scanner, Internet Outage Heatmap, Traceroute, Website Down Checker and SSL Checker are built on a common architecture to enable cross-application integration, and in the future, the applications will be able to integrate with the Spiceworks Community to enable IT professionals access to the content, people, or technology brands who can help with the IT tasks they're tackling.

"Spiceworks' applications and Community have been core to how I simplify my job as an IT professional for nearly a decade," said Philip Moya, IT manager at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates. "I've already started using their cloud-based applications and am excited to see how they leverage Community assets to help me solve problems in the moment. Their vision for an integrated Spiceworks experience that evolves as I do and gets more intelligent over time just makes sense."

For more information visit the .

Spiceworks is the professional network millions of IT professionals use to connect with one another and thousands of technology brands. The company simplifies how IT professionals discover, buy and manage an estimated $600 billion in technology products and services each year. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks is backed by Adams Street Partners, Austin Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), Goldman Sachs, Shasta Ventures and Tenaya Capital. For more information, visit .

Follow Spiceworks on Twitter: and connect with Spiceworks on Facebook: .

Spiceworks is a registered trademark of Spiceworks, Inc. All other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

