LiveCareer Celebrates Tough Jobs, Calls for Day of Empowerment for Workers and Jobseekers on Job Action Day

Annual Event This Year Celebrates Jobs that "Serve as the Backbone of America"

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , the web's leading site for jobseekers and career changers, today encouraged workers and jobseekers to take action for career satisfaction through this year's , which will be held on Monday, November 7, 2016, with a theme of "That's Why They Call It Work: Tough Jobs, Successful Careers."

A day of empowerment for workers and jobseekers, the annual event provides individuals the opportunity to take stock of their career and job goals and develop a plan for their next steps. The theme for this year's Job Action Day was inspired by a commencement speech given by Mike Rowe, star of "Dirty Jobs" and "Somebody's Gotta Do It," to graduates of Prager University. During his speech, Rowe turned the standard career advice of "following your passion" on its head. Since passion alone isn't always enough to pay the bills, he recommended in his speech that jobseekers consider following the opportunities that are available to them and then finding their passion within those jobs.

"This year's Job Action Day celebrates the jobs that serve as the backbone of America, from septic-tank technicians to asphalt pavers. In addition, we want to encourage those who are currently employed and those who are seeking employment to take charge of their careers and move forward," said Dawn Crew, chief marketing officer of BOLD, the parent company of LiveCareer. "The goal of Job Action Day is to inspire jobseekers, students and workers to either find more fulfilment in their current work or plan for the next steps in their career."

Founded by Quintcareers in 2008 and continued under the sponsorship of LiveCareer today, Job Action Day provides a forum for workers and jobseekers at all stages of their professional lives to connect with leading experts and bloggers in the field who can provide the most relevant job search and career advice. Individuals, particularly career experts, journalists and bloggers, are encouraged to share their hard-won advice and promote it using #JobActionDay and tagging (at)LiveCareer.

Through the Job Action Day website, jobseekers have the opportunity to get inspired in their job aspirations by learning about unique job search strategies from top experts. During this special day, jobseekers are encouraged to explore their career options and develop new and better ways to find job leads and position themselves to get hired. In addition, workers and career changers can find resources on the site for how to take their careers to the next level. Job Action Day encourages those who are currently employed to examine both the stability of their current position as well as their personal fulfillment within their existing role.

More information about Job Action Day is available at . Everyone is encouraged to join in the conversation on November 7 via social media using #JobActionDay and (at)LiveCareer.

LiveCareer offers an award-winning online resume builder that allows anyone to create, edit and send a professionally designed, results-driven resume in minutes. Founded in 2005 with the simple mission of creating products that help jobseekers land the jobs they want, LiveCareer offers a full suite of career development tools, including professional resume and cover letter writing services, scientifically-validated career tests and video interview tutorials.

