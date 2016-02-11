Visionstate's WANDA featured at Vegas facility maintenance show

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIS), today announced Visionstate's Wanda, an interactive touchscreen device for public restrooms, is being featured at the 2016 National Facilities Maintenance and Technology Conference and Exposition being held November 1-2, 2016 at the Mirage Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Facility Solutions segment of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) -- a North American leader in business-to-business distribution solutions and recently ranked No.1 on Modern Distribution Management's 2016 list -- will present its High Performance Building service offerings in Booth #420.

One such offering is Visionstate's , an interactive touchscreen device that improves customer service and streamlines cleaning operations. It is an easy to use, wall mounted touchscreen that gives patrons a voice, tracks supplies and holds employees accountable. When a customer sends a request for cleaning, the appropriate staff is immediately notified and can quickly respond.

"We are delighted that Veritiv will be featuring our innovative product at the conference which is the premier West Coast trade show and educational conference for facility professionals responsible for the management, operations, maintenance, renovation, and construction of non-residential buildings. The visibility will be fabulous for Visionstate and the endorsement from Veritiv invaluable," stated Visionstate's CEO John Putters.

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp (TSX VENTURE: VIS) is the leader in interactive technology software that connects the world with enhanced guest services in public spaces. Since its first installation in 2005, Visionstate has grown to see its software in buildings throughout Canada and the United States. By engaging customers throughout a facility, from touchscreen directories to mobile applications to cleaning management software, Visionstate adds to a building's experience with its original interactive solutions. More information can be found at .

Visionstate Inc.

John Putters

CEO

Ph: 780-425-9460

Company information / Profile:

