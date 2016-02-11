Coley Cosmetic & Hand Surgery Center's New Wellness Program offers Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy and PRP Therapy

Coley Cosmetic & Hand Surgery Center provides wellness programs to bring patients to optimal health; Individualized BHRT and PRP programs will improve health and sense of well-being

(firmenpresse) - GREENSBORO, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Located in Greensboro, and led by Dr. H. Christopher Coley, Coley Cosmetic & Hand Surgery Center is pleased to announce that they now offer bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) and PRP therapy to men and women. Dr. Coley is an authority in restorative medicine, has received special training in optimal hormone replacement, and platelet rich plasma therapies.

"I am pleased to offer several new treatments that are only available here at Coley Cosmetic," said Dr. Coley. "The first is bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for both men and women with the option of pellet therapy. That means no more injections, creams or pills! You can optimize your hormones, increase energy and lean body mass, lose weight, decrease fatigue and visceral fat, and improve your quality of life! Skin rejuvenation with platelet rich plasma (PRP) is our second new offering. Use your own body's growth factors to increase collagen, improve healing, and rejuvenate your skin!"

BHRT has been used for more than 70 years to combat signs of aging and relieve symptoms of hormonal decline. Our BHRT-based wellness programs are unique in their holistic and customized approach to meeting the individual goals and needs of each patient.

Hormones play a vital role in regulating various systems and functions throughout the body, including metabolism, eyesight, mood, and heart and sexual function. Even bone strength and density are dependent upon a natural hormone balance. As we age, hormone levels can become imbalanced, which can have far-reaching effects on nearly every biological process in the body, including immune health and sexual reproduction. Men and women between the ages of 30 to 70 can benefit greatly from a wellness program that re-balances their hormone levels.

Fluctuations in female sex hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, are well known for their influence on PMS symptoms such as acne, mood swings, heavy menses, and abdominal bloating and weight gain. Age tends to exacerbate hormonal imbalances in menopausal women, causing further symptoms such as low libido, brittle nails, insomnia, headaches, and depression. The sub-optimal thyroid hormone can manifest itself as weight gain, fatigue, hair loss and other symptoms. Dr. Coley can design a specialized wellness program to re-balance hormone levels and control symptoms for women during the pre and post-menopausal stage of life.

Hormone fluctuations also affect men as they enter the fourth and sixth decades of their lives. Declining levels of the hormone testosterone and DHEA can lead to mood swings, increased belly fat, and hair loss in middle-age men. Dr. Coley also has specialized wellness programs that are specifically designed to alleviate these bothersome symptoms; increasing lean body mass, decreasing visceral fat, and reviving sexual function.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy, more commonly referred to as PRP, is a non-invasive treatment that uses the patient's own blood to restore the skin, scalp, and other areas of the body. The patient's blood is spun in a centrifuge to separate the PRP into a rich, gel-like substance. The resulting gel can be applied to the skin topically or injected into certain areas of the head, face, and body. Dr. Coley uses PRP to repair damaged skin, soften the appearance of wrinkles, add volume and fullness to sagging areas, and improve the overall appearance of the skin. PRP has even proven highly effective in facilitating the healing of soft tissue and bones.

PRP therapy provides a number of cosmetic benefits, including:

Softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Improved skin volume, elasticity, tone, and texture

Increased collagen production, which naturally enhances the facial contours

Alleviating symptoms associated with chronic skin conditions such as acne or rosacea

Removing dark circles from underneath the eyes

If you live in or around Greensboro, Burlington or the surrounding communities of North Carolina and would like more information on how our wellness program can help you

